Political threat to Biden waning as second automaker reaches deal with UAW

“Our union is victorious again; “Once again we have achieved what a few weeks ago we were told was impossible,” Fenn said in a video message. “We’re really saving the American dream.”

Underscoring GM’s outlaw status, a local UAW chapter in Tennessee announced Saturday evening that it was joining a strike at GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing facility, which employs about 4,000 union and non-union workers.

Yet Biden is now closer than ever to turning the page on a major concern as he begins working on shared governance with new House Speaker Mike Johnson, just ahead of another deadline to fund the government. That reduces the risk that unrest in the giant auto industry will become an economic hurdle as he seeks re-election.

The UAW outlined some of the details of the tentative deal, which was closely linked to those brokered with Ford, in line with the union’s past practice of using its first agreement as a pattern for other companies. Was. Ford agreed to a 25 percent wage increase for workers over the course of the contract, along with other wage concessions.

Fenn credited the strike with getting better terms from the companies, saying the total value of the Stellantis agreement is more than double what was on offer when the work stoppage first began about a month and a half ago. Similar to Ford, the Stellantis deal includes a 25 percent wage increase for union workers over the life of the four-year contract.

Although approval of the Ford and Stellantis deals by UAW members is not yet ensured, these are important steps toward ending the six-week disruption to the automotive industry and its supply chains that cost billions of dollars.

Biden is now closer than ever to turning the page on a major concern as he begins working on shared governance with new House Speaker Mike Johnson, just ahead of another deadline to fund the government. That reduces the risk that unrest in the giant auto industry will become an economic hurdle as he seeks re-election.

Asked about the development on Saturday, the President, who was in Delaware, responded with two thumbs up. The White House later released a statement from Biden calling the tentative agreement “a testament to the power of unions and collective bargaining to build strong middle-class jobs while helping our most iconic American companies thrive.”

The UAW called its Ford members back to work immediately after their deal was announced, and the union instructed workers on strike at Stellantis—whose product line includes Jeep, Ram trucks, Dodge and Chrysler—in short order. To follow it.

Stellantis said about 14,300 of its workers were on strike earlier this week, and another 2,000 were temporarily laid off as the effect of the work stoppage at its facilities.

The strike began on September 15, with Ford and GM offering 20 percent wage increases – well ahead of the 9 and 10 percent increases, respectively, they had initially proposed. The UAW also showed flexibility and reduced its original demand by 40 percent to reflect CEO pay increases over the past four years.

Both Democrats and Republicans have tried to use the political symbolism of the strike to their advantage.

Biden joined workers on the picket line in September, the first time in living memory a sitting president has done so. A day before this, former President Donald Trump had traveled to Michigan to troll Biden and woo blue-collar votes.

But Biden has other tools at his disposal.

His administration has sent deputies to establish a presence on the ground. A Labor Department spokeswoman said Thursday that senior White House adviser Gene Sperling and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su traveled to Detroit several times to meet with the parties, assist in the bargaining process and advance negotiations.

At the same time, the UAW has maintained some distance between itself and the administration so that ongoing negotiations do not become entangled in partisan politics – and potentially alienate some of its membership.

In addition to the top pay raise, Stellantis agreed to open an engine plant in Trenton, Michigan, and restart operations at a Jeep facility in Illinois that has been idle for most of the year. The UAW credited those recent concessions, as well as commitments to add several thousand jobs for UAW members, as key to sealing a deal.

“We are moving from a managed decline of the American working class to a new era of auto manufacturing,” Fenn said.

Source: www.politico.com