Political Movement Other Party Reveals Plan for Blockchain-Based Democracy in the UK

Another party launched in the UK today with a commitment to decentralize power and return it to the public using blockchain technology.

According to a statement published on its website, The Other Party aims to shake up traditional centralized political systems by harnessing the potential of blockchain technology to promote a more direct and transparent democratic process.

Dom Ryder, founder of The Other Party, said, “Our mission is to remove centralized power from politicians and put it back into the hands of the people.” “By leveraging blockchain technology, we are ensuring that every voice is heard, every vote counts and every decision is transparent and error-free.”

One of the other party initiatives includes issuing “governance passports” to UK voters in the form of NFTs. According to the party, these passports serve as a digital identity on the blockchain, ensuring that votes are “immutable, traceable and safe from tampering or undue influence”.

The concept revolves around verifying eligibility while maintaining the anonymity of voters involved in decision making. This approach empowers every passport holder to actively propose, vote on, and directly implement policies.

The other side also stressed that any elected representative of the party would be under a legal obligation to follow the decisions taken by his constituents rather than toeing the party line.

“It is not just about politics; It’s about empowering every person to actively shape our society,” Ryder continued. “The Other Party is a movement for people who believe in a future where democracy is truly lived by the people. , will be for the people.”

The other party has introduced a proof-of-donation (POD) commemorative token, described as a “digital sticker” on its website. These tokens are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and can be obtained through the decentralized exchange Uniswap.

With a fixed supply of approximately 3.5 trillion, the POD token reportedly represents the total amount of pounds sterling in circulation. The party clarified that the token has no inherent utility or value.

Despite the lack of intrinsic value, the other side acknowledged the potentially collectible nature of the POD token, comparing it to traditional political memorabilia such as stickers, leaflets or letters, and saying it would “allow our donors to transact as proof of their donation.” Will not hinder the efforts of “If there is a secondary market for tokens and they become collectible or desirable as memorabilia,” according to its website.

