Political markets signal buying of Emhoff futures - The American Spectator | USA News and Politics The American Spectator | usa news and politics

Last Wednesday, the Federal Reserve committed an act of crude politics. After acknowledging that higher interest rates had failed to bring inflation down to its two percent target, the Fed announced its intention to cut rates (albeit through the Delphic fog of bureaucratic announcement). three times Next year. There is plenty to get inflation out of the system with a “higher for longer” policy on rates.

The markets – stocks, bonds, REITs, commodities – soared. As I write these words, all three major equity indexes – the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq – are up for six consecutive days. Small caps, which carry heavy debt loads and thus are rate-sensitive, have jumped even higher. (Read more from Neil B. Freeman: The Political Superstate Has Emerged)

Why did the Fed take this step now? Why does she seem to give away most of her hard-won freedom for nothing? I guess for three reasons. First, the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is, relatively speaking, a time of low concentration by informed citizens and high absence among media types. From the Fed’s perspective, the less scrutiny this decision receives, the better.

The second and more compelling reason is that the market boom will be reflected in year-end brokerage and retirement account statements. The “wealth effect” will spread its good vibes: As just one example, every senior in the country will get a raise in 2024, with a concomitant increase in required minimum distributions. Overall, at least millions of voters will get a pay raise at one point, feeling a more positive inclination toward Bidenomics.

The third reason is the rigidity of the political calendar. Time is short and the Biden campaign needs to take drastic action. (You know times are low when David Axelrod, speaking for Barack Obama, and Albert Hunt, speaking for the traditional soft-left, both say Biden looks like a loser and should step down. And a desperado The measure can be defined in this context as a willingness to take the risk of destroying the nation’s legal tender.)

Will this work? Will the Fed be able to keep up with the leading Biden campaign? In the very short term – early January polling, say – Biden may get a surge that the media will, predictably, accept as a surge. But then what? Some of my political friends, who are long standing but experienced, think the “401K boom” will be short-lived and then a “last desperate measure” by senior (and notoriously unsympathetic) Democrats.

It can come across like this. Biden will say that (his troubled son, his troubled domestic economy, his troubled global allies – take your pick) require his undivided attention and that he will not run for re-election. However, before that great sacrifice, he will have to replace Kamala Harris, who has taken affirmative action to notoriety in many constituencies. Replacement candidates have been identified: Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama, Gretchen Whitmer, in rough order.

The problem here is that Ms. Harris, who is a mercenary of affirmative action, needs to see progressives move forward peacefully. Which, left to her own devices, she will undoubtedly do next Tuesday – say, for an endowed chair at UCLA. Gender studies, perhaps. (Read more: Buckley Legacy: Now It’s Controversial on the Right?)

Enter Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, or whatever he goes by in Washington these days. In real life, he’s a Hollywood lawyer, a good lawyer, which means he’s a dealmaker. what happens next? We can say this much with confidence: They will not negotiate their departure with the senior and notoriously insensitive Democrat clever Kamala, but with the cunning Doug. And what will be on the table? Could it be the World Bank? President of the Obama Foundation? The chairman of the Disney board (who, coincidentally, would make Smarty Doug the king of Hollywood)? This will be a difficult situation for many people. But not for Doug Emhoff. He would be the most powerful man in Washington to make the deal of the century. So, buy those Emhoff futures.

But investors should pay attention: The distinctive feature of a futures contract is that it has a hard expiration date. Doug Emhoff can’t wait even a day longer. The clock is ticking.

