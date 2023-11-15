Polish truck drivers are in talks with Ukrainian authorities over irregular border crossings they say has hit their business since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Polish road transport authorities held talks with their Ukrainian counterparts on Wednesday over competition complaints that have led Polish truck drivers to block two border crossings, resulting in several days of delays.

Polish truck drivers say unregulated activity by fast-growing Ukrainian transport companies is ruining their business. Following Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s need for imports and exports has increased while air and sea routes are blocked by Russia.

“We have not reached any agreement. The Ukrainians are not paying attention to our demands”, Rafal Mackler, one of the leaders of the Polish protest movement, announced on Twitter at the end of the discussion with Polish representatives. Ukrainian governments.

Polish truck drivers want official permission to be required for Ukrainian transport companies. Poland’s infrastructure ministry says such rules would fall within the EU because Poland’s border with Ukraine is an EU border.

It is important for us that the “visa-free transport regime” continues and is extended, at least until we win,” Ukrainian Deputy Infrastructure Minister Sergei Derkach commented on Facebook on Monday evening.

“We are not backing down and we insist that blocking the border is a violation of multiple agreements. The border must be removed immediately,” he said.

Poles also want accelerated procedures on the Ukrainian side and opening another crossing only for empty trucks to ease traffic.

Talks were taking place between transport representatives in the eastern city of Chelm, Poland.

Polish truck drivers are limiting the passage of trucks at the crossings in Dorohsk and Hreben, where waiting times now last around two weeks. Most of the trucks that are stranded have Ukrainian plates.

