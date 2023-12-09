Polish truck drivers are blocking the border with Ukraine. There is pain on the battlefield

KORZOWA, Poland (AP) — Pickup trucks headed for a war zone in Ukraine carrying tourniquets are stuck in a mile-long line at the border with Poland. Components needed to make drones to fight Russian forces are facing delays of several weeks.

Ukrainian charities and companies that supply the war-torn country’s military have warned that problems are growing as Polish truck drivers show no signs of ending a months-long border blockade. Polish protesters argue that their livelihoods are at risk after the EU relaxed some transport rules and Ukrainian truck drivers cut their business.

While drones will make it to the front lines, there is a two to three week delay, said Oleksandr Zadorozhny, operations director of the Kolo Foundation, which helps the Ukrainian military with battlefield technology, including drones and communications equipment.

“This means that the Russian military will have the ability to kill Ukrainian soldiers and terrorize civilians for several weeks,” he said.

Truckers in Poland have blocked access routes to the border crossing since November 6, with lines stretching more than 30 kilometers (19 mi) and lasting up to three weeks in freezing temperatures. Protesters insist they are not blocking military transport or humanitarian aid into Ukraine.

“It is very shocking to me, it is even difficult to believe because everyone knows – those who order, those who deliver rapidly and those who transport – that aid to the army passes without waiting at all. It is,” said Waldemar Jaszczur, protest organizer.

Meanwhile, Polish truck drivers say their Ukrainian counterparts will be able to haul everything from fish to luxury goods across the EU after getting a temporary waiver on the 27-nation bloc’s transport rules following Russia’s invasion in 2022. Are offering low prices.

Despite Poland and other surrounding countries being some of Ukraine’s biggest supporters in the war, resentment has arisen among truckers and farmers who have lost business due to low-cost Ukrainian goods and services in the world’s largest trading bloc. Have been. This highlights the challenges of integrating Ukraine into the EU if approved.

Ukrainian charities say the commercial conflict is now spilling over into the battlefield.

About 200 pickup trucks needed to transport ammunition and evacuate the wounded from the front lines have been blocked at the border because “delivery has practically stopped,” said Ivan Poborzniak, head of procurement and logistics for Come Back Alive. Said, the largest charitable organization providing the Ukrainian army with equipment.

He said pickup trucks are an easy target for Russia, so it is impossible to deliver them in sufficient quantities even normally.

When drivers show Polish truckers documents stating that the vehicles are for the Ukrainian military, “it has no significant effect on protesters,” Poberzniak said.

He said, “We must understand that during a war supplies are required on a daily basis in all directions.”

Come Back Alive says 3,000 tourniquets are also stranded at the border. “It is able to deliver drones, generators and batteries from what it has in stock,” Poborzniak said, “but that reserve is running out.”

He says the group is exploring alternative supply routes, but options are few and the army’s unmet demands for equipment are growing.

Protesting truck drivers say not all deliveries billed as military aid are in reality. They are urging the EU to reinstate limits on the number of Ukrainian trucks entering the bloc.

Jaszczur, an organizer, said Ukrainian truck drivers are providing unauthorized transportation services across Europe. They are demanding “extremely low prices” – 35% lower than those charged by Polish truck drivers – and are “driving us out of the market”, he said.

The same is happening in other countries like Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, he said. Some Slovak truck drivers held their protest at the Ukrainian border in recent days.

Jaszczur says that many Polish transport companies are losing money due to pressure from Ukrainian competition.

Although there appears to be no quick solution, the leadership change in Warsaw offers hope.

A new government is expected to be formed next week and will almost certainly be led by pro-EU centrist Donald Tusk. He has criticized the “inaction” of the outgoing government, giving hope to businesses affected by the blockade as well as protesters.

“We will seek solutions that satisfy Polish transporters, but we will not tolerate any incidents that jeopardize Polish security. Who inspired or initiated them?” Tusk stressed on Friday that Ukraine is a strategic point for Poland as it fights Russian aggression.

Ukrainian truck driver Ivan Ichenko is one of those desperately waiting for a solution. He has been waiting with hundreds of others in Poland for several days, trying to stay warm at a highway rest stop until he can bring his salmon and herring to a Ukrainian supermarket.

“I clean trucks, shovel snow. Polish customs officers come three times a day and ask for documents, Ichenko said Thursday.

The 61-year-old man hopes his turn to drive through the Korzowa-Krakowets crossing will come on Saturday.

“I live in Chernihiv (region) near Russia. Attacks are happening every day. Now I am stuck at the Polish border. What do they want?”

Ukrainian media say that as temperatures drop, drivers are facing difficult conditions, choosing not to heat their trucks to save fuel and facing limited access to food and bathrooms .

Polish and Ukrainian officials have been negotiating with the help of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, but protests have only escalated.

“We don’t see any light at the tunnel, we don’t see any authorities, any government or the EU Commission really paying attention to this,” said Dariusz Matulewicz, head of the truckers’ association in Szczecin, a city in western Poland.

Poland’s outgoing government “has no objection to supporting Ukraine” but it “should not allow aid activity at the expense of Polish companies,” Deputy Infrastructure Minister Rafal Weber said in Brussels on Monday.

The EU has pressured Warsaw to find a way to end the blockade but is sticking to its agreement with Kiev. It is “beneficial for the European market, Ukraine and Moldova,” said EU Transport Commissioner Edina Wellen, who also threatened sanctions against Poland.

Ukrainian officials say the truck drivers’ protests put more strain on their economy and only serve Russia’s interests.

Danilo Hetmantsev, head of the finance and tax committee in the Ukrainian parliament, said Ukrainian exports through four blocked border crossings have declined by 40%, and the reduction in customs payments has cost the state budget about 9.3 billion hryvnia ($ 252,000) has been incurred.

“Undoubtedly, this is a powerful blow to our economy and our exports,” Hetamtsev said on state TV on Tuesday.

AP journalists Vanessa Gera in Warsaw and Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kiev, Ukraine contributed.

