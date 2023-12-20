The strike comes as Prime Minister Donald Tusk continues his mission to reform state television and radio in the country.

Polish populist nationalists occupied public television complexes overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in protest against announced reforms of the national channel – widely considered a propaganda tool for the previous government.

The populist nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, in power for eight years, lost power after the October legislative elections.

The coalition led by pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk has now taken the reins, and is particularly committed to reforming state television and radio to restore their independence.

On Tuesday, the new ruling coalition adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of “impartiality and credibility of the public media.” The vote was largely boycotted by PiS MPs, who staged a sit-in at the television building to defend what they called “media pluralism”.

The seizure came as the Polish Culture Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had fired the state media’s management team.

PiS’s Jarosław Kaczynski responded angrily, saying: “There is no democracy without media pluralism or strong anti-government media, and in Poland it is public media.”

Kaczynski joined protesters at the public television building, along with former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who was seen on social media posing with the channel’s staff.

On Wednesday morning, Morawiecki wrote on Twitter And they rule only for a week… We will not give up. We will not allow the creation of a dictatorship in Poland.”

The new government seems fearless. “We want to ensure that there is a rule of law in Poland and that the media remain free,” PiS lawmaker Marek Suski said on Wednesday.

The former PiS government was consistently accused by the pro-European opposition, the EU, and domestic and international NGOs of restricting media freedom while directing significant funding to state media.

In its 2020 report, the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) highlighted that “biased speech and incitement of hatred are still the rule in (Polish) public media, which have been turned into mouthpieces of government propaganda.

