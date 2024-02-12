Polish farmers block roads across the country in protest against EU policy

Farmers in Poland are blocking roads across the country to protest against EU environmental policies and unfair competition from non-EU countries.

Advertisement

Polish farmers began the third day of a 30-day strike on Monday in protest against EU agricultural policies.

They are demanding measures from both their national governments and the bloc to tackle rising production costs, low profits and unfair competition from non-EU countries.

In Poland, where imports of cheap grain, milk and other produce from Ukraine have sparked particular anger, farmers drove tractors across the country to slow traffic and block major roads, some displaying signs that read “EU policy is ruining Polish farmers.”

Roads crossing the border with Ukraine in Hreben and Dorohsk in the east were temporarily blocked on Friday.

In the western city of Poznan, police estimated that about 1,400 tractors reached the regional governor’s office. Protestors lit a fire there and placed a coffin, symbolizing the death of Polish agriculture, as well as a cart full of manure with an EU flag attached to it. No violence was reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamycz as well as the opposition leader called on the EU Agriculture Commissioner, Poland’s former agriculture minister Janusz Wojciechowski, to resign. Wojciechowski responded by saying that he “will not work under pressure.”

Organizers, the Solidarity Union of Individual Farmers, said EU policies sparked the protests.

He said storage warehouses were filled with Ukrainian grain, causing prices to fall 40% in 2023. Demand for Polish sugar, milk and meat has fallen: as a result, farmers are stopping investment.

Farmers are also concerned that the EU’s Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and greenhouse gas emissions, will result in reduced production and income.

Polish farmers say they will continue their industrial activities until March 10.

Similar protests have taken place across the block in recent weeks. Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU’s policies on environmental and other matters are a financial burden and that their products are more expensive than non-EU imports.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has made some concessions in the past few weeks, including shelving a plan to halve the use of pesticides and other hazardous substances. However, protests have spread.

Source