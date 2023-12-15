Polish artists were stifled by the populist government. An NGO wants Donald Tusk to reverse it

According to the Artistic Freedom Initiative, Poland’s nationalist government destroyed artistic freedom in eight years, but Donald Tusk’s coalition can and should reverse this damage.

In its eight years running the country, Poland’s populist government suppressed artistic expression and created a climate of fear for anyone who challenged the status quo.

The Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), an organization that helps persecuted artists around the world get free legal representation, is calling on newly-inaugurated Prime Minister Donald Tusk to restore those freedoms.

“The role of art in a democracy is very important,” said Sanjay Sethi, co-executive director of AFI. euronews culture, “At its core, art is a medium of expression, and freedom to express oneself is fundamental to democracy. By dealing with this issue, (the Tusk government) will really send a message to the Polish people that it is important to maintain democratic norms.

Tusk, a centrist and former European Council president, has vowed to restore democratic standards in Poland that have been steadily eroded by his nationalist predecessors.

He faces a number of challenges, including unlocking frozen EU funding and managing the increasingly pressing issue of migration. But Sethi says the importance of supporting artists should not be overlooked.

“I think Poland has sent the first message by electing Tusk,” Sethi said. “This could send another message by showing why it is important to create a pluralistic society where multiple viewpoints are allowed to emerge and the public is allowed to debate issues rather than being locked onto one side.”

A tight crackdown on independent thinking

In a 2022 report co-authored by Sethi, titled “Cultural Control: Censorship and Repression of the Arts in Poland,” AFI describes how Poland’s nationalist government, led by the Law and Justice Party (PiS), actively reshaped the country’s cultural landscape to advance its ultra-conservative ideals.

Although on paper, Poland ratified major treaties and conventions codifying freedom of expression, in reality the scope of protected speech is significantly reduced under PiS.

“What Law and Justice did was it politicized government institutions that were supposed to be apolitical,” Sethi said.

During PiS’s first year in power, Poland’s Foreign Ministry fired the directors of 13 of its 24 cultural institutions, and replaced them with leaders aligned with their own political agenda.

PiS began exploiting existing blasphemy laws to quash creative expression that went against the country’s central Catholic faith, and prosecuted dozens of artists. Defamation laws were also used to silence government critics.

“This prevents anti-government opinions from gaining legitimacy and restricts the way artists and innovators can express themselves,” the report said.

Blasphemy laws were most commonly used to repress individuals from the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom were arrested for ‘insulting religion’ through their art.

In addition to its concrete actions, PiS also allowed ultra-Orthodox religious groups to report art they considered offensive, creating a culture of fear and self-censorship among artists.

“We (independent cultural creators) are all crippled and cannot create works that have true meaning, true value, to educate society against xenophobia, racism and transphobia,” Polish visual artist Marta Friesz told AFI in the report. yes.” “(PiS) has all the means – they have all the money, the media, all the resources. They have power, and we as culture workers are powerless. We don’t have the resources.”

Freeze was accused of “offending religious beliefs” by his actions, which he said resulted in job loss, financial stress and personal strain, although the charges were ultimately dismissed.

With state-owned media transformed into a means of propaganda, extremists within the population have been emboldened, harassing and reporting artists for actions that challenge the party line.

Restoring an environment where art can flourish

According to AFI, there can be no lasting reform in Poland without a concerted effort by Tusk’s ruling coalition. One of the easiest things they can do, Sethi says, is to end the blasphemy lawsuit.

He said, “Action-oriented changes – such as how laws are enforced – are entirely within the purview of the executive branch, just like any government bureaucracy under the executive branch.” “The hardest part will be reforming the law to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The AFI report suggests possible safeguards that could be implemented, including legislative and policy changes that guarantee arts and cultural institutions can be managed independently, so that no political parties can politicize them in the future. Could.

It also urges the government to repeal or reform the blasphemy law – a tall order for a coalition with a slim mandate.

Sethi says, “I think the bottom line is that without legal reform, if law and justice wins again, they can blow up the blasphemy law and blow up the law governing arts and cultural activity.” and can resume the same activity.”

“By reforming these laws, they will send the message that artistic spaces are not subject to politicization, art and culture should not be subject to any party ideology, and artists who exercise their right to creative expression should be treated as such.” Must be able to. In a way that they see fit.

