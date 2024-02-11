Police warned against unfair leasing practices; Court order mandatory for repossession in case of resistance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued a directive to all officers, highlighting concerns regarding improper acquisition of vehicles and equipment through leasing companies and finance companies.

The Finance Leases Act, No. 56 of 2000, details specific steps to take to reclaim leased equipment, including notifying the authorities and obtaining a court order if necessary.

The IGP emphasizes that the police must act legally and avoid getting involved in illegal occupations.

Legal rules state that repossession of property must occur without resistance from the current occupier. If they object, the owner will have to obtain a court order from the District Court to legally obtain possession.

Finance Lease Act, No. 56 of 2000 27. A lessor who becomes entitled to recover possession of an equipment under this Act or under any provision of a finance matter may— (a) notify such authority to the officer in charge of the police station of the area within which the device is found; (b) obtain the assistance of a police officer of that police station in preventing a breach of the peace in the exercise of that power: and (c) may recover possession of the instrument from the place where it is found, if possession can be obtained without resistance from the person in possession of the instrument or where it is not in the possession of any particular person, any Without resistance from the person. 28. Where the lessor fails to recover possession of any equipment under section 27, or where the lessor has reasonable grounds for believing that it is impracticable to obtain possession under that section, the lessor may apply to the District Court Can do so under whose jurisdiction the equipment is located. In order to order possession of the equipment, a Linens Lease was signed.

Although these rules apply to leasing agreements under the Finance Leasing Act (2000), they are different from hire purchase agreements governed by the Consumer Credit Act (1982).

