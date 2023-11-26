November 27, 2023
Police warn iPhone users about the potential risks of the latest iOS 17 update


iPhone’s ‘NameDrop’ shares user’s contact information and photos.

Updated: 5:11 PM EST November 26, 2023

If you have an iPhone and have recently updated to iOS 17, you may be unaware of the potential risks that come with it. Apple has installed a feature called ‘NameDrop’, which allows you to easily share contact information and photos with another. iPhone by simply holding the phones together. The newly introduced feature becomes ‘On’ by default once the update is complete. To turn off this feature, go to the Settings app, General, AirDrop and find the Bringing Devices Together tab. From there, you are able to move from ‘On’ to ‘Off’ and vice versa. Middletown police are warning parents to change their children’s settings to protect their information.

Middletown police are warning parents to change their children’s settings to keep their information safe.

