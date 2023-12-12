Police warn holiday shoppers about running out of cards: What to know about gift card scams

Authorities across the country are issuing warnings about a gift card scam called card draining as many holiday shoppers look to purchase gift cards as Christmas gifts.

They are warning people who have purchased or plan to purchase gift cards from retailers to use caution and pay attention to any signs of tampering, such as scratch marks near the bar code on the back of the card. Or scratches.

A California man was arrested last week for tampering with gift cards at a Target store in Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say Ningning Sun was found to have more than 5,000 gift cards from Target and Apple.

The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation revealed Sun was part of a gift card scam that spread throughout California and several other areas across the country.

“Victims are completely unaware that this is happening, and the money is often transferred to an off-shore account within seconds,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“These operations are very sophisticated and the modifications to gift cards are often almost invisible even to the trained eye,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office also suggests avoiding purchasing gift cards altogether.

The New Britain Township Police Department in Bucks County, Pennsylvania also issued a public notice on December 1 regarding a card draining scam.

According to the notice, police were investigating two reports of gift card tampering involving more than 100 Visa Vanilla and Apple gift cards at Giant locations in Bucks County.

New Britain Township Police advise customers to check all gift card packages for tampering.

“If a gift card is suspected to have been tampered with or opened, do not purchase it and do not bring it to the store manager or service desk,” the notice says.

How does the card draining scam work?

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the card draining scam involves tampering with the bar codes on gift cards and stealing the money loaded on them.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said Sun was seen acting suspiciously near gift cards in the checkout aisles at a Sacramento Target store before his arrest.

“Detectives observed him placing all the gift cards on a rack inside his jacket, then replaced the gift cards with another set of identical looking ones,” the sheriff’s office said. Sun is encountered while trying to exit the store with the stolen gift cards.

The Pinole Police Department in Pinole, California, said in an Instagram video that the scheme involves scammers removing gift cards from sealed envelopes and having the recipient truncate the code needed to activate the card.

How to Protect Yourself from Gift Card Scams Card Draining

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, how to protect yourself from this scam:

Make sure the gift card is sealed and that the protective cover and tape covering the pin are intact

Make sure the gift card has not been tampered with

Keep the store receipt if the gift card you purchased is found to be stolen

If a purchased gift card is found to be in error, immediately report it directly to the gift card company to request a hold on the card and a refund.

