Police say man charged with murder, kidnapping in connection with disappearance of Washington couple

Missing couple Davido and Karen Koepp are now believed to be dead, according to authorities

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a Washington couple who have been missing since Monday.

An unidentified 40-year-old man from Olympia, Washington was located and arrested Friday evening, according to a press statement shared by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Working with our local, state and federal partners, we have gathered evidence to identify a suspect in her disappearance,” the office wrote.

The suspect will be booked into the Thurston County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

According to the statement, police now believe the missing persons – Karen Koepp and her husband, identified only as Davido – are dead.

“Throughout the investigation, we have been in contact with the missing couple’s family and sadly, we do not believe the couple survived the attack at their residence,” the office wrote.

Police also said in the statement that detectives have “worked tirelessly” investigating the couple’s disappearance and that “additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Koepp, a beloved chiropractor, and Davido were first reported missing — under circumstances that police described as “suspicious” — last Monday, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

After Koepp did not show up for work, police conducted a welfare check at the couple’s residence, and determined that the two were missing along with their car, a 2015 Toyota Yaris, according to a post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found the vehicle a short time later at an intersection about five miles from Koepp’s workplace, according to listings on both Google and ZocDoc.

Last week, Joe Blades, who owns a realty company near the location of Koepp’s practice, told PEOPLE he last saw the chiropractor around Wednesday, a week before he was announced missing.

The next day, her office’s answering machine redirected callers to a different clinic because it was closed “due to an emergency.”

Last week, Koepp’s sister, Pauline D. Dutton, told People that her family is in “complete shock” and has no idea what could have happened. The couple were scheduled to meet him in Oregon during Thanksgiving week.

He also said that the chiropractor was “the strongest woman you have ever met in your life.”

“He’s probably selfless to a fault,” she told People. “She doesn’t have time to take care of herself sometimes because she’s always giving to others.”

Dutton also spoke to NBC News following her sister’s disappearance and told the outlet that she doesn’t think Koepp and Davido would leave their house without telling anyone.

“I know he didn’t walk away from his house on his own, let’s put it that way,” Dutton said.

“They didn’t just leave there. They didn’t go on vacation to Bora Bora,” he said. “They are missing, and I don’t think they left voluntarily.”

