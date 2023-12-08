This section is presented

West Brant by Window World

susan gamble

Published on Dec 07, 2023 • 4 min read

Brantford Police Chief Robert A. Davis Photo by Brian Thompson/Brian Thompson/The Expositor

The Brantford Police Services Board rejected the city’s request for the police chief to appear at next week’s finance committee meeting to answer questions about this year’s $1.7 million police deficit and next year’s projected budget increase of 16.4 percent. doing.

“We have nothing to hide,” said Chief Rob Davis, who attended the board meeting virtually, “but I am concerned about the risk of precedent. If we answer all of these questions, are we confirming that they can ask anything every month?”

According to the Ontario Police Services Act, municipalities are to provide funding for adequate and effective policing, with their police boards acting independently.

Davis described the November 15 Finance Committee meeting as “an ambush”, where he was bombarded with questions he could not answer.

The chief said he was surprised to see the count. Greg Martin, who chairs the Police Board, was also chair of the Finance Committee at the time, and Mayor Kevin Davis, who also sits on the Police Board, asked several questions.

“This is your budget,” Davis told the board. “The board approved this budget.”

The board agreed to look at the city’s list of 18 questions, including how much was being spent on legal fees and food, why the vehicle lease account had grown so much, why there was a sudden need for new handguns and how to monitor the finances. Was being done. Monthly.

But board member Alan Lovett suggested postponing the answers until the board could look at them and removing those that fall within operational procedures. Lovett said the board should remind the council that the board is still deliberating on the budget and will provide a written report at a later date.

“We have the means to respond to all of them but the question is how do we want to respond?” Lovett said.

“Are we setting a precedent that we will have to return to the city council every few months to answer why our fuel costs are so high? “We need to caution councils against overstepping and micromanaging.”

A former long-term Brantford police employee had some additional questions.

The board received a letter in its package from “surprised” Kathy Drinkwater, a retired records manager, asking specifically whether the board was checking the budget monthly before the $1.7 million shortfall was found.

“Council must move forward with improved communication regarding accountability and expenditure for unbudgeted items,” the letter says.

“I think any agency/business with a $44 million budget should be accountable and fiscally responsible for spending.”

The Board did not address the letter but received it as information.

Tarek Al-Ahmad, the service’s second chief financial officer in two years, said investigations into underfunding, which led to the deficit, may have been caused by an incorrect decimal point in the previous year.

Chairman Martin again asked that the Board receive reports that reflect actual spending for the current and past years.

“Without that information, we are making a guess based on a guess. “We need real things to make sure you stay on track.”

The chief discussed aspects of the upcoming budget, which is still under consideration.

Initially, it called for a 19 percent increase to $53.2 million, but, in this week’s report, it was cut to 16.4 percent.

Most of the increase is due to salaries and benefits, which also include contracted amounts over which the board has no control, and other services that are mandated by the province.

Top of the chief’s priority list is the need for eight new staff, worth about $401,000, in the records department, which prepares Crown briefs that are important in court cases.

“The sheer volume of requests we are seeing means we are struggling under the workload. When we make an allegation, we have to collect evidence for prosecution.”

The approval of 10 new special constables needed to cover court security would mean an additional $454,000 and the approval of five new class four constables would mean $194,000.

Davis said some positions may be postponed until the end of the year to save money.

The fourth priority is a request for five more employees in the communications department that handles calls for service.

“The city is growing and our calls for service are similar to big cities. We need proper staffing to address this.

Chief Davis also spoke about what he called persistent “misinformation” that the Brantford Police are understaffed.

“Our service really needs to grow, but we don’t have a staffing problem. We have an attendance problem,” the chief said.

Davis said they have 10 officers at WSIB, six are on maternity or paternity leave and one has been assigned to the coroner’s office.

“Yesterday four more of our cadets graduated from the police college and six more are going to college. But rumors keep spreading that we are short of staff.”

Brantford Police Association president Jeremy Morton disagreed with that assessment, saying the service was running 16 days below its complement. He said the BPA “ran the statistics” and found an average of five sick days per year among officers.

“Members come to work unwell. Morale is terrific and our members continue to turn up and provide excellent services to the community,” he said.

[email protected]

@EXPSGamble

