Police activity led to the closure of BART service on 3 of 4 lines in San Francisco; Daly City station was closed for some time

BART service, which was shut down on three of the four lines through the city due to police activity on Sunday, resumed Sunday afternoon with major delays, the agency said.

Shortly before noon, BART confirmed that the Daly City station was closed and trains were not stopping there due to police activity. However, after a while the agency said that the station had reopened and normal train service was resuming. Passengers were advised to expect major delays.

In separate prior announcements starting at 10 a.m., BART said there was no service on the Blue, Red and Green lines in San Francisco.

On the Blue Line, BART said all passengers traveling to Dublin/Pleasanton should board the Antioch-bound train and transfer to the Berryessa train at the 12th St. station, then transfer to the Dublin/Pleasanton train at the Bay Fair station.

On the Red Line, Richmond-bound passengers were asked to board an Antioch-bound train and transfer to the Richmond train at the 19th St. station.

On the Green Line, passengers traveling to Berryessa were asked to board an Antioch-bound train and transfer to the Berryessa train at the 12th St. station.

By 10:22 am. Only the Yellow Line ran through San Francisco

Earlier Sunday, BART said at 9:42 a.m. that service was halted in all directions between Balboa Park and Daly City on the San Francisco Line due to police activity. Bus service was provided by Muni on buses #14 and 14R between Daly City and Balboa Park stations.

The nature of the police activity was not immediately disclosed.

