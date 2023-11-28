Polestar Stock: Compelling Growth Story with Major Risks (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Polestar has a strong market offering, based on its high-quality design philosophy, battery technology and its relationship with Volvo Cars/Geely.

This has helped the company grow well, although the pace has slowed down in recent quarters. We are concerned that the coming months will be similar, which will slow down the company’s progress.

We broadly expect revenue growth to be strong over the coming 5 years driven by new vehicle launches, production increases and EV transition. We believe this will contribute to share price appreciation, although given the economic circumstances, now is not the right time.

Company Description

Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) is a Swedish automotive company, founded in 1996 as a subsidiary of Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. It specializes in the design, development and production of electric performance cars. Polestar operates independently while benefiting from the technical and financial support of its parent companies. With its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, Polestar has a global presence, including operations in Europe, North America and Asia.

evolution (pole star)

share price

Data by YCharts

Polestar’s share price performance has been disastrous, losing more than 70% of its value in a short period of time. This is a reflection of changing investor sentiment around the business, and a broader view of the EV transition overall, as investors look to identify what the value proposition is (and who will “win”).

financial analysis

Polestar Financial (Capital IQ)

Presented above are Polestar’s financial results.

Revenue and commercial factors

Polestar’s revenue has grown incredibly well over the last 4 years, with a CAGR of 85% in LTM Jun23. That said, most of this growth occurred in FY21, with a material deceleration in the previous 3 quarters (+20.7%, +16.3%, and +40.8%).

business model

Polestar is an automotive company that specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing electric vehicles. It focuses on producing premium electric cars, which compete primarily in the luxury EV segment. Polestar is a spin-off of Volvo Cars (owned by Geely), which operates as a separate brand but maintains a strong relationship with Volvo and Geely, sharing technology, resources and design elements.

With most countries having EV commitments, the transition looks unstoppable at this point. As a standalone EV business, the company will inevitably face a difficult period to achieve scale due to the lack of traditional expertise and customer base. That’s why its relationship with Geely/Volvo is so important.

Business Model (Polestar)

Polestar 2, an “electric performance fastback”, launched in 2019. Next, the Polestar 3, the company’s entry into SUVs, is slated to launch in late 2022. We’ve had hands-on experience with these cars and can attest to the luxury. The drive is great, the batteries offer good range (ranked 6th in 2023), and (though subjective) the design language is incredibly relevant and tasteful.

Polestar intends to have a line-up of 5 high-end EVs by 2026. The Polestar 4, an SUV coupe, is launching in phases from 2023 to 2024. The Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT, and the Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon (forecast for 24 and 26, respectively).

Innovation and product design have been a strong suit for the company, developing a keen following. This has been highlighted by Volvo and Geely but credit must be given to the management. This is a once-in-a-lifetime change to impact this industry, and from a design perspective, we believe Polestar has mastered it.

Cars (Polestar)

Polestar employs a direct-to-consumer sales model, where customers can configure and order their vehicles online. This approach reduces the need for traditional dealerships and allows for a more personalized shopping experience. The rise of e-commerce makes this a viable strategy in our view, allowing Polestar to operate an asset-light business model and eliminate middlemen.

As the following shows, the company is rapidly expanding overseas, with the lack of dealerships not limiting its trajectory.

Detail (Polestar)

Polestar offers financing to consumers, ensuring that it is in a position to capture all potential customers. Additionally, the company offers a packaged subscription service that covers services like insurance, maintenance, and even home charging solutions.

Sustainability is a core aspect of Polestar’s business model. It aims to produce climate-neutral cars by 2030 by using recycled materials, reducing emissions and offsetting carbon wherever possible.

profitability change

Polestar is currently in its expansion phase, but is barely making money on each vehicle it sells (GPM of 3%, with a slight improvement from FY20). For this reason, it is important to figure out how profitability will be achieved.

Scale and production innovation – To transition to profitability, Polestar will need to increase production significantly, although production innovation will be reduced to some extent as expertise develops and technological advances occur. Polestar continues to maintain its strong double-digit deliveries, suggesting it is currently delivering. Increased market share – As the EV market continues to grow, Polestar will need to gain larger market share. This is the biggest challenge facing the company. Sales are not infinite and although deliveries may increase, unless it can do so by taking market share, the business will decline. Expanding its fleet and reaching new territories is an important way to achieve this. research and development – It will be important for Polestar to invest in R&D to justify its premium pricing and ability to gain market share, with battery technology and design both being critical. Higher membership adoption and other products/services – Encouraging more customers to adopt its financing/additional services can provide a steady stream of recurring revenue, which is less sensitive to market fluctuations and offers attractive margins.

In our view the following factors are broadly achievable, although our biggest reservation is the extent to which production can increase in the medium term. The business is already benefiting from Geely’s Chinese production facilities and is therefore already ahead of many.

We also consider the following factors to be a hindrance in achieving margin improvement:

price war – The EV industry is currently facing a price war, as major brands like Tesla (TSLA) have aggressively cut prices. The Polestar is not positioned to do this and so is essentially “blown in whatever direction the wind takes”. In the near future, this may be detrimental to development.

Entry of sugar producers – Chinese EV makers are making waves with ample production and aggressive pricing. Many Western producers fear that if they look to domestic markets, they can quickly gain market share through price gouging.

Loss of grant – Governments may start removing subsidies linked to EV purchases, following China, which did so in Q1’23. This will discourage purchasing and its EVs will naturally become more expensive.

marketing efforts – Although we believe Polestar’s marketing has been good (being European residents), the company still has a long way to go before we can call it “well-known.” Even in Europe, its image is low beyond those who actively know about cars. Given its premium pricing and the fact that 50% of its current fleet is SUVs (traditionally a family vehicle), the company needs to do more.

Economic Conditions – Current economic conditions are a near-term headwind for the company, with high inflation and high rates preventing substantial purchases. This is compounded by its core European market being particularly affected. We consider this to be the primary reason for the company’s downturn, although it is the least significant in the coming 5 years.

competitive positioning

We believe the following are key value drivers for Polestar as the industry continues to transition toward EVs:

Increasing demand for electric vehicles – We believe the EV transition will continue to encourage consumers to purchase EVs in the years to come, based on a genuine societal shift towards creating a more sustainable lifestyle.

Strong brand identity – Polestar has built a strong brand identity associated with innovation, sustainability and luxury. Interest in the brand is at an all-time high and continues to rise. With a distinctive and modern style, we hope this continues.

Brand (Google)

Innovation in manufacturing and relationships The company’s approach to manufacturing, which includes a strong focus on sustainable materials and production processes, gives the business a unique production specialty. Furthermore, its expertise is based on innovation from Volvo and Geely. Finally, Polestar has developed strong relationships to promote its brands, including partnerships with Google (GOOG) and Balenciaga.

Direct Sales Model – By bypassing the traditional dealership network, Polestar lowers costs and can offer competitive pricing.

9m’23 results

9M’23 (Polestar)

Presented above are Pollstar’s most recent quarterly results.

The company is making good progress with +37% delivery growth and +25% revenue growth. This is a clear recession from its historical levels but considering the current circumstances we consider it positive.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Polestar is currently burning cash at a substantial rate, with an FCF margin of (52)%. This has gotten worse in recent years, with a lucrative CFO worth $(1.4) million. Based on this current trajectory, the company will raise debt/equity in the near future. Geely and Volvo are committed to funding the company and so we are not too concerned about solvency.

outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street’s consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are projecting a continuation of its strong growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 45% in FY27F after FY23F. With this, margin improvement is expected to happen gradually, although the company is not projected to reach FCF positivity.

Given the high-growth nature of the company, it is difficult to determine an average rate. That said, the mid-two figures should be a major goal, and we consider it achievable. Given the level of competition in the market, a gradual improvement in margins seems appropriate.

Evaluation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

Polestar is currently trading at 2x LTM revenue and 2x NTM revenue. This is a discount to its historical average and similarity to its peer group (as defined by Seeking Alpha).

A discount to its historical average is undoubtedly warranted, as the company’s growth path has already slowed (even if we think this is macro-related), creating execution risk with a subsequent reinvigoration.

It is difficult to evaluate Polestar compared to its competitors, as its revenue multiple will inevitably shrink rapidly due to growth. The main thing is how profitability develops, which, as our analysis shows, will occur but gradually. For this reason, we believe Polestar will have traction at a time when momentum is positive (both share price and financial performance), which is not currently the case.

final thoughts

Polestar sells a great product and has grown well so far, although much of the credit for that goes to its owners. We believe the company will broadly execute on its strategy, which should mean strong growth and margin improvement, although we are not convinced this will be enough. Additional time will be needed to assess whether Polestar has the staying power to be successful over the long term.

The share price is likely to rise with strong growth, so there is value here, it’s at the right time. However, we do not consider this at the current time due to economic conditions and the current price war that is weighing heavily on Polestar’s growth.

Editor’s Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

Source: seekingalpha.com