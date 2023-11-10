Polestar is tackling slowing EV demand with new technology and next-generation vehicles. techcrunch

Polestar this week unveiled its vision for the future: new technology and next-generation vehicles that the Swedish EV company, owned by China’s Geely Holdings, hopes will boost sales and fuel an era of growth.

The inaugural Pollstar Day event in Los Angeles – designed to sell the prospects of a profitable future to investors and journalists – was a stark contrast to its present. Just a day earlier, the company revised its outlook, cut delivery targets to 2023, announced new investments from Volvo and Geely, and told the market it would still have to tap external funding in debt and equity until cash flow breaks even. Also $1.3 billion will be required. Even in 2025.

Walking that line between the company’s financial reality and its product aspirations puts even more focus on the event.

“Polestar Day definitely has a big meaning for us to really showcase and highlight this innovation mix that is coming together here,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath told TechCrunch in an interview during the event.

And it was a mix: The company showed off its entire future line-up, including the Polestar 3, 4, 5, Polestar Precept, Polestar Electric Roadster Concept, and the Polestar Synergy. It also made a handful of announcements that at least nominally brought together its vision for the future and offered investors and journalists a ride in the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

The focus on upcoming models, ultra-fast charging, automated driving sensor integration, future vehicle-to-grid technology, and announcements about manufacturing show that Polestar is taking an all-of-the-above approach to growth even in the face of adversity .

Headwinds are considerable. EV adoption has been slow, especially in the luxury market. The EV industry has been further impacted by high interest rates, tariff pressure to bring production to the US, economic uncertainty in China and two wars across the world.

Polestar, a small luxury, performance EV automaker, is in a tight spot – even with large-scale investors like Volvo and Geely. The company has only one model, the Polestar 2, in the US market.

With the recent decline in global sales, all eyes are on the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 for 2023.

Banking on Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

“When we talk about what’s happening with this company over the next 18 months,” Ingenlath said, “these products are coming to market and at the same time, we’ve sat down and made sure that we’re I am in.” , a profitable company with even cash flow.”

US deliveries of the Polestar 3 are scheduled to begin in early 2024 and production of the Polestar 4 will begin soon after, with deliveries in 2025.

Ingenlath says the company is counting on the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 to help it reach its break-even goal by 2025.

“The Polestar 3 and 4 are key enablers; They are the core of the business,” he said, underscoring the company’s focus on price over volume.

First ride: Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

The company offered attendees the opportunity to ride in pre-development versions of its upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 in a short 10-minute trip in stop-and-go traffic around Santa Monica Airport.

The Polestar 3 is the more “luxurious” and larger of the two vehicles, with an SUV-like roofline, ample back seat and a fully digital cockpit. This is the first vehicle that the company has built on a completely new platform. Viewed from the back seat, the Polestar 3 is quiet, cavernous and comfortable with plenty of leg and head room. It comes with air suspension that gives enough feel to feel connected to the road, without being heavy, making it nimble and light on its feet.

There is a vertical infotainment screen in the center of the dash, and a driver’s information screen attached to the steering wheel column. While you control most of the vehicle’s features (like one-pedal mode and various driving modes) through the main infotainment screen, controls for the headlights and windshield wipers are on the stalk within easy reach.

The Polestar 4 is the SUV-coupe of the lineup with a sloping roofline – believe it or not, no rear window. According to the company, that unconventional omission allowed designers to give rear passengers more headroom and legroom. The Polestar 4 has a slightly shorter wheelbase than the 3, but from the rear passenger’s perspective, it doesn’t feel claustrophobic – even without the rear window.

In the Polestar 4, driver’s digital rearview mirror. The sunroof extends just past the rear passenger’s heads, so it doesn’t feel like a coffin, even though there’s no glass behind the seats. The extensive lighting around the interior makes the lack of a rear window almost unnoticeable.

The Polestar 4 also gets a larger central infotainment screen, but it’s oriented horizontally instead of vertically and the driver’s information screen is mounted on the dash instead of the steering column. The Polestar 4 has no HUD, and unlike the 3, it comes with a steel spring suspension. This set-up makes it feel more harsh on potholed roads and makes the rear seat passengers feel the undulations and heavy jolts.

The technology and ride experience weren’t the surprising part. Instead, it was about how excited the customers attending TechCrunch in Cars were for future vehicles. A customer from Indiana told us he had a Polestar 3 on order and during a trip he was so enthralled with the infotainment screen features that he couldn’t keep his hands off them.

Future batteries, V2G and automated driving

Polestar also used its inaugural event to highlight tech partnerships with companies like Luminar, Mobileye and StoreDot, a battery company in which Polestar invested last year.

Most of these technology partnerships, such as its relationship with lidar company Luminar, are not new; The companies announced an agreement to work together in February this year and plans to incorporate lidar with Mobileye Chauffeur technology in August 2023.

It seems the point wasn’t to make new announcements, but to show what capabilities these next-generation vehicles could have.

For example, the Polestar 4 will have lidar, which will support an advanced driver assistance system that will provide autonomous driving with eyes on highways. However, that system is not completely ready.

During the presentation, Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua, who was not present but had pre-recorded his statement, showed video of a Polestar 4 using Mobileye technology to navigate a roundabout. Although the vehicle was able to successfully enter, merge and exit traffic without driver input, it was not the smoothest execution. The video shows the prototype vehicle stopping and starting as it enters roundabout traffic, just like an erratic driver. During his recorded remarks, Shashua said that the video was recorded only last week.

Perhaps one of the more interesting companies highlighted at the event was StoreDot, an Israel-based battery company that manufactures pouch cell batteries with extremely fast charging, or XFC, capabilities.

Polestar first invested in StoreDot in May 2022 and now aims to incorporate so-called “0-100 in 5 minutes” silicon anode battery technology into future EVs.

StoreDot CEO and co-founder, Doron Myersdorf, was on hand at Thursday’s event, demonstrating a small-scale model of the XFC battery technology that charges some cells to 80% in just under eight minutes. .

StoreDot developed the battery cells, while “major investor and partner” Polestar worked with the company to develop the battery chassis and liquid cooling system that keeps the fast-charging cells below 40 degrees Celsius – which is efficient. There is an important point for charging. , Myersdorf said the technology was tested through 1000 fast charging cycles and said it didn’t degrade the battery any more than you would if charging slowly.

“Slow charging and fast charging are the same for this technology,” Myersdorf said, “so you can basically get a five million mile warranty on the battery.” He also said that the battery does not die after charging 1000 times but is only charged up to 80%. Polestar and StoreDot say they will demonstrate the jointly developed battery pack at full scale in a Polestar 5 prototype sometime in 2024.

Polestar also announced vehicle-to-grid or V2G plans in Sweden and California. The company has agreed to be part of a coalition of energy distributors and suppliers, home charging suppliers and university researchers for a pilot project leveraging V2G technology and a fleet of Polestar 3s in and around Gothenburg, Sweden. In California, Polestar announced it was going to participate in a pre-study to create a roadmap for V2G technology in the state. The project in Sweden will last two years, starting in 2024, and the pre-study in California will begin in December and last one year.

It’s still very early for this kind of technology, and there are a lot of hurdles yet to be overcome – everything from legislative conflicts to infrastructure. Yet if the V2G technology works as well as Polestar hopes, it will make Polestar’s new Virtual Power Plant, or VPP, usable. Polestar said the cloud-based VPP system will allow Polestar 3 owners to feed energy back into the grid while their vehicle is parked – whether at home or in a public space.

road ahead

As the EV industry shrinks, smaller automakers like Polestar will have to move fast to survive.

Ingenlath says he is excited about the future of Polestar.

“We shouldn’t be too surprised about the EV market,” Ingenlath said, referring to the softening of EV demand. He continued. “We will definitely survive.”

