Polaris Inc. Named 2023 Digital Leadership Award Winner by Ventana Research for Office of Finance Transformation with OneStream Software

Birmingham, Michigan, November 15, 2023–(Business Wire)–Polaris Inc., a leading provider of powersports vehicles, was today named the winner of the 16th Annual Digital Leadership Award by Ventana Research in the Finance Office category for its work with OneStream Software. The Digital Leadership Awards recognize individuals and companies who have leveraged the use of technology to help them optimize their people, processes, information and technology readiness to lead their business and maximize their impact and industry potential. Have adopted.

The Corporate Finance team at Polaris is recognized for its pioneering and innovative use of applications and technologies to improve insight, enhance decision making, and improve processes and productivity within the finance office. Melanie Harman, director of finance processes and systems at Polaris, led the initiative, which leveraged OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform and Sensible machine learning (ML) solutions to transform the company’s forecasting and planning processes. Polaris implemented Sensible ML in 2022, initially focusing their project on the North American Off-Road Products global business unit, on variables affecting the forecast of their shipped units with a 12-month forecasting time horizon. Focused. Polaris leveraged Sensible ML to examine six years of weekly unit sales across 181 products. The ML service correlated those demand models with commodity prices and events – such as holiday promotions – and generated more than 2,800 models for comparison. OneStream ML models proved to be the most efficient, providing increased insights and incorporating historical data.

As a result of implementing Sensible ML, Polaris is reducing forecasting cycle times. The finance team also has greater insight into key forecast drivers, helping to make more informed decisions. Additionally, the ML forecasting process is seamlessly integrated with Polaris’ financial planning and forecasting processes on OneStream’s integrated platform.

“The ability to quickly generate driver-based forecasts is essential to adapt to our changing business conditions,” said Herman, director of Finance Process and Systems at Polaris. “Incorporating AI into our planning and forecasting through the OneStream Sensible ML solution accelerates the forecasting process and further enhances it with powerful ML data-driven forecasts. Sensible ML forecasts have proven to be more efficient, and The value-add dashboard provides business users with insight into the key features driving forecasting to easily manage, improve and enhance the model.”

Sensible ML is OneStream’s first AI-enabled solution designed to produce time-series ML for CPM processes that integrates with existing planning processes to drive improved forecasting efficiency and increased insights. These expanded capabilities provide additional transparency and trust for users while increasing agility, time-to-performance and enterprise value associated with operational planning processes. Key capabilities of Sensible ML include the ability to automatically generate thousands of weekly and/or daily demand plans for use in reports and visualizations, which management can use to understand forecasting impact on revenue, material costs, inventory and labor plans. Could. Businesses can also monitor and retrain ML models to enable continuous forecasting and scenario planning with full visibility into model performance.

“Melanie’s contributions to the Finance Office have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in applying OneStream and Sensible ML to drive significant improvements in Polaris’ planning and forecasting processes,” said Robert Kugel, senior vice president and research director of Ventana Research. ” “The ability to quickly generate driver-based predictions is essential for businesses to adapt to today’s changing business conditions. Polaris has achieved impressive results with OneStream’s Sensible ML solution, enabling business agility. Provides more efficient forecasting with increased transparency and insight.”

“Under Melanie’s leadership, Polaris has achieved increased efficiency and transparency in its planning and forecasting processes. Melanie’s approach to partnering with OneStream and implementing Sensible ML to align financial and operational processes has resulted in major There have been innovations that combine speed and efficiency, with key insights driving more informed decision-making,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. “Sensitive ML users can leverage external data and business Allows you to optimize your planning processes with the ability to leverage intuition. Congratulations to Melanie and the Polaris team on this incredible recognition!”

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a leader in product innovation and enriching experiences and services that has invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris Ranger®, RZR® and Polaris General™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicle; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® Moto-Roadsters; Axum Quadricycle; Goupil Electric Vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including the industry-leading Bennington Pontoon. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a strong portfolio of parts, apparel and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries worldwide. www.polaris.com

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform designed to enable confident decision making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by integrating data management, financial closing and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and machine learning. We empower finance and operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every day. All of this in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually grow and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alcan Capital Management. With over 1300 customers, over 230 implementation partners and approximately 1300 employees our primary mission is to provide 100% customer success. Visit www.onestream.com to learn more.

