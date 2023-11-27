Poland’s President will swear in a 14-day government

This strategic move will allow the Law and Justice Party to remain in power a little longer and make more appointments to state bodies.

Following national elections in October, Poland’s president is swearing in Mateusz Morawiecki, who has held the post of prime minister since late 2017.

According to the constitution, Morawiecki will have 14 days to attempt to form a coalition that can win majority support in parliament.

But it looks like it’s a lost cause; His nationalist and conservative Law and Justice party has no coalition partners after losing its parliamentary majority and no other parties want to join his government.

Morawiecki says he is trying to find a governing partner, but puts his own chances at “ten percent or less.”

Critics have condemned the decision as a desperate act of political theater for a government with no clear prospect of gaining parliamentary support.

They point out that the outgoing party is using the time to make more appointments to increase its influence over state bodies – even after leaving the reins of government.

In recent times, loyalists have been named to head the state audit body and the financial supervision authority.

After eight years in power, Law and Justice – with which Duda is politically associated – won the most votes in the election. But it lost its parliamentary majority, gaining only 194 seats in the Sejm, the 460-seat lower house of parliament.

Power is now, albeit slowly, shifting to three pro-EU parties, which ran on separate ballots but vowed to work together.

They jointly secured a parliamentary majority of 248 seats and are already leading the business of Parliament.

Their candidate for Prime Minister is Donald Tusk, who held the position from 2007 to 2014 before becoming President of the European Council for five years.

He is on track to become prime minister again when Morawiecki’s term expires on December 11.

