Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, ending his national conservative party’s rule after eight years in power.

Poland’s parliament on Monday elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule from the Law and Justice party (PiS).

Tusk became Prime Minister about two months after the national election, which was won by a coalition of parties ranging from leftist to liberal conservative. The parties ran on separate tickets but promised to work together under Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic standards and improve relations with allies.

The vote paved the way for a majority in Parliament to elect Donald Tusk, a centrist, as Prime Minister, a role he had already held from 2007–2014.

The change was delayed for several weeks by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, who chose to keep his political allies in office as long as possible.

Mass anger against the ruling PiS led to a record-high voter turnout in the Central European country, with right-wing populists targeting Poland’s LGBT community, accusing it of long destroying the country’s democracy and women’s reproductive rights.

However, expectations from the incoming government are very high. At the same time, populist nationalists will remain a powerful opposition force and will continue to control many state institutions.

“The new government will have to fight every day because PiS… will not give up and will continue to fight,” political analyst Jaroslav Kuys told AFP news agency.

“It will be a quagmire rather than rapid change”, he claimed, adding that PiS has appointed allies within the judiciary and political bodies, creating what analysts call a “spider web” around the state.

President Duda – whose presidential mandate does not expire until 2025 – can exercise his right to veto laws adopted by parliament. He is a PiS associate.

The change of government also impacts Ukraine and the European Union.

Former EU leader Tusk is expected to improve Warsaw’s position in Brussels. His leadership will boost centrist, pro-EU forces at a time when Eurosceptics like Geert Wilders are gaining strength in the Netherlands.

Poland’s outgoing nationalist government was initially one of Kiev’s strongest allies after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. However, relations have deteriorated as economic competition from Ukrainian food producers and truck drivers has angered Poles, who say their livelihoods are at risk.

The blockade by Polish truckers at the border with Ukraine is one of several problems that Tusk must urgently deal with.

The next days will be filled with political steps prescribed by the Constitution.

The Tusk-led coalition won a clear majority of seats in the October 15 vote, but President Duda gave the first chance to form a government to outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in what was widely seen as a delaying tactic.

PiS used these two additional months of power to “strengthen itself institutionally and financially”, said analyst Kuijs.

The rightists appointed their representatives at the heads of various institutions, often with irrevocable mandates, including the National Prosecutor’s Office and about 150 new judges.

Morawiecki presented the new government in the Sejm, Poland’s parliament, on Monday, which was followed by a vote of confidence but he lost.

Composed of the Citizens Coalition (centrists), the Third Way (Christian Democrats) and the Left, Tusk’s coalition has 248 deputies, while PiS has 194 deputies and another 18 from the Confederation (far right).

After intense talks between potential coalition partners, a cabinet has already been agreed upon.

Tusk intends to be able to represent his country at the next European summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

