“One of the reasons I’m so optimistic about Poland is that Poland is where Israel was in the mid-1990s,” says Dominik Andrzejczuk, an entrepreneur-cum-evangelist of the Polish tech scene.

Andrzejczuk, who left Silicon Valley for his native Poland to help jet-power the tech industry, is not alone in believing Poland could become Europe’s next tech superstar country after the UK, Germany and Israel – Polish tech executive And business leaders are equally excited.

And these supporters of Poland’s booming tech industry have reason to be excited.

The foundations are already in place: stable, long-term economic growth in Poland has attracted skilled migrant tech workers to return to their country of origin to work side by side with Poland’s widely admired young STEM students and workers (high percentage). Have encouraged. who are women).

Meanwhile, the Warsaw skyline is now filled with the offices of Google, Meta and accountancy giants, while Poland’s fintech and video game industries are thriving.

Poland’s tech success stories

In recent years, Poland has become famous as an outsourcing giant, housing the IT and human resources of international companies, but it also has a range of standalone tech company stars.

Blik, a “Polish PayPal”, with 15 million users; Synciarz, Poland’s first large-scale currency exchange, and Tenderhat, a software developer based in the city of Białystok, known as the “Silicon Forest”, are just three examples of its thriving tech landscape.

It is perhaps no surprise that the entrepreneurial instincts of many of today’s Polish tech leaders were born from witnessing firsthand the collapse of communism and its consequences.

Blick CEO Dariusz Mazurkiewicz cites payments as a particularly fertile area in Poland.

He says:

“In recent years, the Polish startup scene has seen a significant increase in innovation, especially in the field of payments. “I would go so far as to say that the level of progress of the payments market in Poland, especially in terms of mobile banking solutions, is significantly higher than in Western Europe.”

The Polish startup ecosystem is “evolving rapidly”

Mazurkiewicz says the Polish startup ecosystem is “rapidly evolving”.

“Thanks to our qualified IT experts, support through accelerators and incubators, and growing interest from both domestic and international investors, we are fostering an environment conducive to innovation,” he says.

“Still, there remain challenges related to securing further funding, building a global network and regulatory support, all of which are critical for international expansion.”

Poland ahead of Western Europe

Piotr Arak, director of the Polish Economic Institute think-tank, points to Poland’s “very developed” overall financial services market.

Arak says:

“Our financial services market is very developed. The banking system was ranked sixth in the world by Deloitte in its Digital Banking Maturity Index. “The UX of an average Polish bank is a few years ahead of the UX available to the average West European. “Banks in Germany, France or Spain are in this situation.”

While most investment is directed at major Polish cities such as Kraków and Warsaw, the lesser-known Bialystok, Poland’s largest city in northeastern Poland, hopes to become a tech hub in its own right.

Bialystok is located in the Podlaskie Region, known as the “Silicon Forest”, which may point to the strength of its higher education institutions, R&D facilities and agri-food sectors.

“Here we are all engineers and business people,” Robert Strzelecki, CEO of Bialystok-based Tenderhut, told the Sunday Times.

Strzelecki says startups based in Silicon Forest are collegiate and community-minded, borrowing programmers from their competitors or hiring students from Bialystok’s universities when needed.

Poland’s VC scene

After a strong 2021 and 2022, industry figures show a year-on-year halving of money flowing through the Polish VC market in 2023, falling from €550 million to €283 million.

This can be partly attributed to the global recession as well as the long delay in investment funding from PFR Ventures, one of the country’s most important investors.

Broadly speaking, the Polish VC market is new, lacking older players.

But Andrzejczuk says the VC market is now maturing, moving from a predatory, deal-making approach to a more founder-friendly approach.

One complaint highlighted by Piyok is the high level of public money invested in the market in recent years.

He says:

“This leads to the market being accused of having too much ‘easy money’, making it too easy to raise money even for less good ideas.”

Hoping to revive the VC market, Andrzejczuk says he’s going to New York, talking to financiers, with the aim of raising “up to $2.5 billion to help revive the VC market in Central and Eastern Europe.” To form a private fund consortium of Rs. ,

poland new israel

Israel has established itself as one of the world’s top tech hubs over the past decade, thanks to a highly educated workforce including immigrants, acclaimed universities, government support, a high concentration of VC firms, and a unique culture that fosters innovation. There is a melting pot made of. ,

Andrzejczuk sees clear parallels between Israel and Poland, pointing out that Poland is now where Israel was in the mid-90s when the tech boom exploded.

Similarities include both countries boasting a culture of entrepreneurs and a high density of highly skilled workers, including disproportionately high levels of highly skilled female engineers.

Similarly, Intel’s recent $4.6 billion investment to build a new semiconductor chip assembly and test facility in Poland, creating 2,000 jobs, is reminiscent of the US giant’s similar large investment in Israel in the late 1980s .

Challenges remain

After all the noise, it seems that Poland is on the verge of becoming a technological superpower. Still, challenges abound.

For example, Andrzejczuk points to Poland’s lack of savvy Madison Avenue-style salesmen to supplement its STEM workforce.

Meanwhile, Arak says Poland still has some “unrealized potential” given its 38 million-strong population and the potential size of the economy.

Another challenge could be the unstable Polish government in light of recent election results.

Currently, Polish opposition parties have rejected Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s offers to help form a coalition government, hurting their already slim chances of remaining in power.

But Andrzejczuk, CEO and founder of deeptech startup, The Quantum Data Center Corporation, believes Poland is on the right track to becoming a tech giant nation. And many people in Poland and across Europe agree with him.

Lead Image: wirestock

