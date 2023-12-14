BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – A recent study shows that poison centers across the country have seen a huge increase in calls for accidental overdoses related to some injected medication for weight loss and diabetes this year. The report from CNN says the injected drug Semaglutide could have some serious long-term side effects.

Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics says before taking any of these medications, you should consult with your doctor. If weight loss is your goal, find out what are some other options outside of taking these injections.

Dr. Johnson says also to be aware that some of the injections are sold online or as a cheaper compounded version which means some of the ingredients could be altered or changed from the actual drug. Healthcare leaders say those changes could cause diarrhea and nausea or long-term effects like stomach paralysis.

“Any of those could be side effects that you may have overdosed on your medication, and that’s usually if you’re not getting it from the correct prescriber or it is not made or written on the prescription by FDA-approved medications and pharmacies if you’re getting it compounded, or if you’re taking it upon yourself to increase that dose. Like ‘oh, I don’t feel it at this dose, so I’m going to go up and up and up.’ You could be causing yourself harm,” said Dr. Johnson.

The FDA says all three versions of the medication require a prescription, and there are no approved generic versions.

