January 10, 2024
Poised to surge: Ethereum eyes breakout as analysts signal uptrend


Ethereum (ETH) is currently at a crossroads that may define its trajectory in the coming weeks. Famous crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared A particularly bullish perspective highlights the outlook for Ethereum’s 2022 lows as a potential springboard for a breakout.

In his analysis, Van de Poppe underlined the importance of Ethereum’s current state, suggesting that its proximity to last year’s lows could be a catalyst to absorb liquidity and ignite a bullish trend. .

Analyst predicts bullish rise in Ethereum amid market activity

Van de Poppe’s forecast depends on the broader market context, particularly the potential approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US. Should this approval be successful, they anticipate a significant impact on the ETH/BTC trading pair, potentially leading to a liquidation candle – a sharp price movement.

Subsequently, Van de Poppe predicts a substantial change in market dynamics due to the movement of money into Ethereum. He believes this move will be accompanied by a “bullish weekly divergence,” which would set Ethereum up for an uptrend.

Meanwhile, Ethereum seems to be struggling to catch up with Bitcoin’s price performance. It recently crossed the $2,300 mark, echoing Bitcoin’s rise to over $47,000 – its highest since April 2022.

However, Ethereum has seen a slight retracement and is currently trading around $2,249. This modest decline comes amid a week that saw assets fall by 5.8%, from $13 billion last Tuesday to more than $23 billion today.

Ethereum (ETH) price is moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETH/USDT on Tradingview.com

Uptrend With Potential Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

The key factor in Van de Poppe’s analysis is the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. The market is on edge, with major players like BlackRock leading the spot ETF race along with other players like Grayscale Investments, Valkyrie and ARK21Shares.

These companies recently submitted updated 19b-4 filings for their proposed Bitcoin ETFs, with market sentiment leaning heavily toward a positive outcome.

BlackRock, in particular, has sparked significant optimism in this spot Bitcoin ETF race. With an approval decision expected by tomorrow, January 10, such a development could boost Bitcoin and catalyze fund rotation into Ethereum.

Van de Poppe is not alone in his bullish stance on Ethereum. Another prominent crypto analyst, Crypto Tony, shares a similar view. Tony believes that Ethereum’s bullish run could begin if it remains above the key $2,130 level.

Currently trading above this critical point, Ethereum’s stability at or above this level is considered a sign of market strength, potentially paving the way for future gains. Furthermore, a further move above the $2,500 mark could significantly increase Ethereum’s bullish momentum, as highlighted by Crypto Tony.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Ethereum’s surge in NFT sales driven by Azuki Collection – Business News

January 10, 2024
After Trump said he expected the economy to collapse in 2024, Biden criticized Trump for "revealing the true colors of depravity."

After Trump said he expected the economy to collapse in 2024, Biden criticized Trump for “revealing the true colors of depravity.”

January 10, 2024

You may have missed

Ethereum’s surge in NFT sales driven by Azuki Collection – Business News

January 10, 2024
After Trump said he expected the economy to collapse in 2024, Biden criticized Trump for "revealing the true colors of depravity."

After Trump said he expected the economy to collapse in 2024, Biden criticized Trump for “revealing the true colors of depravity.”

January 10, 2024
Nike Stock Q2: It Depends on How Much Patience You Have

Nike Stock Q2: It Depends on How Much Patience You Have

January 10, 2024
Local entrepreneur Eli T. Mallad adds Miller Bar to his portfolio

Local entrepreneur Eli T. Mallad adds Miller Bar to his portfolio

January 10, 2024
US inflation results will decide market direction

US inflation results will decide market direction

January 10, 2024
US trade deficit in November was $63 billion, but that's not the point

US trade deficit in November was $63 billion, but that’s not the point

January 10, 2024