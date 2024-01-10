Poised to surge: Ethereum eyes breakout as analysts signal uptrend

Ethereum (ETH) is currently at a crossroads that may define its trajectory in the coming weeks. Famous crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared A particularly bullish perspective highlights the outlook for Ethereum’s 2022 lows as a potential springboard for a breakout.

In his analysis, Van de Poppe underlined the importance of Ethereum’s current state, suggesting that its proximity to last year’s lows could be a catalyst to absorb liquidity and ignite a bullish trend. .

Analyst predicts bullish rise in Ethereum amid market activity

Van de Poppe’s forecast depends on the broader market context, particularly the potential approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US. Should this approval be successful, they anticipate a significant impact on the ETH/BTC trading pair, potentially leading to a liquidation candle – a sharp price movement.

Subsequently, Van de Poppe predicts a substantial change in market dynamics due to the movement of money into Ethereum. He believes this move will be accompanied by a “bullish weekly divergence,” which would set Ethereum up for an uptrend.

#Ethereum It is approaching the 2022 low and it is likely that liquidity will reach there. If approval for ETF #bitcoin If that happens, I think we will have a liquidation candle on ETH/BTC followed by a rotation into Ethereum, combined with a bullish weekly divergence. pic.twitter.com/kGq91S7kq9 – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 9 January 2024

Meanwhile, Ethereum seems to be struggling to catch up with Bitcoin’s price performance. It recently crossed the $2,300 mark, echoing Bitcoin’s rise to over $47,000 – its highest since April 2022.

However, Ethereum has seen a slight retracement and is currently trading around $2,249. This modest decline comes amid a week that saw assets fall by 5.8%, from $13 billion last Tuesday to more than $23 billion today.

Uptrend With Potential Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

The key factor in Van de Poppe’s analysis is the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. The market is on edge, with major players like BlackRock leading the spot ETF race along with other players like Grayscale Investments, Valkyrie and ARK21Shares.

These companies recently submitted updated 19b-4 filings for their proposed Bitcoin ETFs, with market sentiment leaning heavily toward a positive outcome.

BlackRock refiled its S-1 based on last-minute comments made yesterday. At first glance it’s hard to tell what’s changed, but the important thing is that the unheard-of time of 24 hours for filings, comments and re-filings tells us that all parties are aiming to get this show up and running as quickly as possible. Are. pic.twitter.com/61cPtGJ4Oy – Eric Balchanas (@EricBalchanas) 9 January 2024

BlackRock, in particular, has sparked significant optimism in this spot Bitcoin ETF race. With an approval decision expected by tomorrow, January 10, such a development could boost Bitcoin and catalyze fund rotation into Ethereum.

Van de Poppe is not alone in his bullish stance on Ethereum. Another prominent crypto analyst, Crypto Tony, shares a similar view. Tony believes that Ethereum’s bullish run could begin if it remains above the key $2,130 level.

Currently trading above this critical point, Ethereum’s stability at or above this level is considered a sign of market strength, potentially paving the way for future gains. Furthermore, a further move above the $2,500 mark could significantly increase Ethereum’s bullish momentum, as highlighted by Crypto Tony.

$ETH , $USD – Updates The ETH range is simple. Hold above $2,130 and we are bullish.. Retest the higher range of $2,500 and we are really bullish pic.twitter.com/YKOph2YbRY – Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) 8 January 2024

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com