Points overlooked in a new study on Category 6 hurricanes

United States – August 25: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA’s Goes East satellite captures , [+] Hurricane Harvey shows landfall on the central Texas coast shortly after 8:00 pm CDT on August 25, 2017. Now at Category 4 strength, Harvey’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph. (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images) getty images

In recent weeks, a new scholarly paper was published titled “The growing inadequacy of an open-ended Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale in a warming world.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. This caused a media frenzy, and many of the initial reactions from some colleagues (and mine) were to reject the idea of ​​a new hurricane category. The authors of the study are brilliant scholars, so I read it carefully. The most important point of the paper may have been overlooked.

Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale NOAA

For a few years now, I have been less optimistic on the Saffir-Simpson scale as the primary risk communication tool for hurricanes. Like others, I have argued that when it comes to hurricane risk communication, there is an overemphasis on category and that the hurricane “cone of uncertainty” can be misleading. Recently, the National Hurricane Center announced an experimental cone with better messaging. This is a step taken in the right direction. However, the Saffir–Simpson scale remains intact and in heavy rotation.

Houston, Texas – August 28: People walk through a flooded road while evacuating their homes after a flood. , [+] On August 28, 2017, Houston, Texas was flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday, is expected to dump up to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next few days. (Photo by Joe Radel/Getty Images) getty images

The authors of the provocative study make an unfortunate but true point. The Saffir-Simpson scale is probably not going anywhere and is stuck in most people’s minds. Hurricanes bring many effects including wind, storms, rain, tornadoes and other widespread impacts. The Saffir–Simpson scale is based on wind and does not adequately convey the full range of effects. Unfortunately, people still say things like, “Oh, it’s just a category one or a tropical storm.” Nevertheless, most of the destructive flooding from Hurricane Harvey (2017) was as a tropical storm, and Hurricane Sandy (2012) never exceeded category one. one in the east forbes In part, I wrote, “Communicating the risks associated with hurricanes and earthquakes is already a challenge. The “linear” or incremental mental models that people use to estimate the probability of damage as a function of small increments can be misleading and dangerous.

For these reasons, I have generally shied away from talking about “Category 6”. Hurricane expert Michael Lowry’s post on X is spot on. Category 5 is probably sufficient as a messaging tool to induce the highest level of warning and risk preparedness. In fact, I’m a big fan of the new experimental impact maps being released by the National Weather Service (see University of Miami hurricane expert Brian McNoldy’s post below) even though they haven’t gained widespread traction yet. From my perspective, the new Category 6 doesn’t add much to the table. To me, it’s like changing the sign near the fireplace from “Caution, it’s very hot” to “Caution, it’s very, very hot.” Which brings me back to the study.

I read the study carefully, and even the authors said something that was ignored. In the discussion section of the paper, they clearly stated that their study is not meant to propose a new category but to raise awareness. The points and scientific contributions of the paper are valuable. Climate change is giving rise to a new generation of tropical cyclones with higher average wind speeds. The authors say that water (and air) temperatures have increased in tropical cyclone areas. Because of the warmer waters, the potential for wind intensity is greater due to physical processes that convert potential energy in the ocean into wind energy within the storm. In fact, the study’s authors comment that several recent tropical cyclones have exceeded the threshold used for a theoretical Category 6 hurricane. Their final argument states that climate model simulations produce Category 6 hurricanes under warming conditions that would likely have been Category 5 hurricanes under current or past conditions.

storm material NOAA

His message is clear. We are living within a new generation of strong tropical cyclones, and climate change is a driver. This is the prevailing message of this paper, and it should be used wisely and appropriately. Other scholarly studies have established a link between climate warming and higher intensity tropical cyclones. My understanding is that the importance of this paper is not to advocate a new category, but rather to be a call to action for greater resilience and adaptation to this new generation of storms. After all, it is June, and sea surface temperatures are as warm as they will be in June.