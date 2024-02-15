Point Season: Who’s Winning the NFT Marketplace War on Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin? – StartupNews.fyi

The “points” meta has recently overtaken the crypto space, and NFT marketplaces in Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin are jumping on the bandwagon in an attempt to win people’s hearts, minds, and wallets (and in some cases drive it. Are). Traders everywhere.

Will points convert into token airdrops? Will the NFT market return to its former glory? And if so, which company is best positioned to win the NFT marketplace war? Here’s how things are shaping up so far:

Magic Eden is the latest NFT marketplace to try to lure users through a point-like loyalty model, which could pay out with token drops or other rewards. The marketplace recently launched its Diamonds rewards system, which includes a retroactive drop in rewards for Solana traders from 2021.

Ethereum marketplace Blur pioneered the points model, and it was last year when the upstart platform dethroned longtime leader OpenSea by dropping millions of dollars worth of BLUR tokens for its most loyal users. By the end of the year, Blur had given away $818 million worth of BLUR tokens after users earned points.

Prominent Solana NFT marketplace Tensor employs a similar points-based loyalty model, and similarly outbid leader Magic Eden last year — but Tensor still hasn’t launched its own crypto token. To be clear, Tensor has not yet officially announced a token airdrop tied to points, although it has teased such sentiments in the past.

Magic Eden’s launch of its Diamonds system – which started with Solana, but soon expanded to Bitcoin, Polygon, and Ethereum – signaled an apparent attempt to catch up to Tensor. Similarly, we don’t yet know what Magic Eden’s point-like diamonds will actually be used for, though a separate NFT token drop is also coming in parallel to the rewards system.

Are the changes in Magic Eden’s rewards helping it increase its market share? So far, not really.

Magic Eden has seen Solana surge for some time, suggesting it is gaining ground on Tensor. On 5th February, decrypt Market data from analytics platform Tyxo, observed, shows that Magic Eden claimed a 41% share of Solana NFT volume in the last 24-hour period, compared to 53% for Tensor. It was much closer than in recent weeks.

However, at the time of writing, according to Tiexo, Tensor has gained approximately 73% of the Solana NFT market share in the last 24 hours, compared to only 22% for Magic Eden. Zooming out a bit, there have been no significant changes over the past weeks. Over the past seven days, Tensor has more than 75% stake compared to Magic Eden’s 19%; Over the past month, Tensor has claimed over 73% and Magic Eden is at less than 22%.

Image: tiexo

However, expanding the data to include platforms across several major NFT chains, including Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, and the BNB chain, reveals some other interesting details about how reward models are further reshaping the market wars. .

Looking at the broader scenario, Blur has ruled the market by a wide margin and has captured around 42% market share during the last week. It’s entirely on the Ethereum mainnet, still the leading blockchain for NFTs, and Blur’s history of existing tokens and massive airdrops to users appears to be fueling its continued dominance.

Tensor ranks second among the networks tracked across Solana with about 14.5% market share, followed by Magic Eden with 14% – with the majority of the volume coming from the sale of Bitcoin ordinals.

OpenSea, which has no points system and has long resisted calls to launch its own token, is in fourth place with about a 12.4% share, primarily on Ethereum and scaling network Polygon. Bringing up the rear is OKEx’s market for Bitcoin ordinals, which is similar to NFTs, with about 7.7% market share.

Tiexo’s 24-hour data shows some bias due to the small sample size, with Blur having an even larger share at 52.5% and Magic Eden in second place with less than 12% – but the majority of that volume is on Bitcoin. , possibly due Tuesday. Sales for Bits Gaming Project. OpenSea, Tensor, and OKX follow close behind, in that order.

Image: tiexo

Magic Eden is preparing to make a significant push on Ethereum with the launch of a new marketplace for that chain, built in partnership with Yug Labs, creator of bored app Yacht Club. Set to debut on February 27, the marketplace has also established alliances with the teams behind major Ethereum projects like Pudgy Penguin and Azuki.

Will the launch of Magic Eden’s new Ethereum marketplace, with associated Diamonds rewards, help turn the tide and provide a permanent boost in fighting rivals? We’ll see later this month as this is the next big change on the horizon – although the NFT world is always full of surprises.

Edited by Guillermo Jimenez

Source: startupnews.fyi