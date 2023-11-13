Poilievre says he needs to study replacement worker bill before taking position

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday he doesn’t yet have a position on the Liberal government’s proposed legislation to ban the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts in most federally regulated workplaces.

The bill, known as Bill C-58 in the House of Commons, was introduced last week and will apply to most federally regulated industries such as banking, airports and telecommunications and ports. It will not apply to the federal public service or workplaces that are regulated by a province or territory.

“We’re going to study the law,” Poilievre told reporters at a news conference in Vancouver. “I never take a position before I’ve had a chance to actually see what’s written on paper.”

His response comes as the Conservatives are trying to make inroads with most of the country’s workers, focusing on cost of living issues and the concerns it poses for the country’s working class.

On Monday he said that although he has not yet taken a stance on the anti-replacement worker bill, he is on the side of workers.

“I don’t blame the workers who are voting to strike right now,” Poilievre said.

“The Conservatives are 100 percent with workers, union and non-union, who are fighting for a wage increase,” he said.

He blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government spending for the rising costs.

Poilievre’s political pitch has him selling himself as someone with a “common sense” approach who helps “ordinary people” while Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are elitist and out of touch. He’s specifically targeting the message at NDP and Liberal-held ridings in Northern Ontario and parts of British Columbia where the Conservatives think they can win in the next election.

At the party’s national policy conference in Quebec City last September, Poilievre said in his keynote speech that workers were being “punished” through inflation and other taxes.

But some Labor leaders are watching with skepticism, and are using the replacement worker legislation as a test for the Conservative leader who says he is worker-friendly. Unifor calls on all parties to fully support this legislation, President Lana Payne said in a statement Monday.

He said, “There’s only one way to vote if Pierre Poilievre really supports working people’s rights.”

But Payne also pointed to Poilievre’s record on labor matters, saying, “We’re not holding our breath.”

Poilievre has voted in favor of back-to-work legislation several times in his nearly 20 years as an MP, including during the tenure of the former Conservative government.

United Steelworkers President Marty Warren said the bill is not perfect but supporting it should be an obvious choice.

“Mr. Poilievre and his team have had plenty of time to review the bill,” Warren said in a statement.

“We know it needs some work, but getting it on the committee is not easy for anyone who actually supports workers, let alone showing that support to workers over and over again. The Conservatives have recently refused to make clear where they stand.”

The Liberals had promised to ban the use of replacement workers in the event of a lockdown in the 2021 election, but Bill C-58 expanded that to include strikes. The extension is part of the Liberals’ confidence and supply agreement with the NDP and it’s why Singh is celebrating the bill as a victory for his party.

The NDP, along with union leaders, has long advocated for this provision. But business leaders are not in favor of this bill.

Both the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Business say the law could prolong labor disputes and remove incentives for labor unions to remain at the negotiating table.

Robin Guy, vice-president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement Monday that when similar legislation has been introduced in the House of Commons in the past few years, both Liberal and Conservative MPs voted against it, “knowing that How much damage can this cause?” On our economy.”

Jasmine Guenette, vice-president of national affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, called on all MPs to reject the legislation.

“We expect tough questions to be asked as this bill is studied and voted on,” Guenette said.

One of those questions should be about the timing of the bill, which he said appears to be done by the Liberals to satisfy the New Democrats in their compromise.

Guenette said the CFIB wants parties to consider declaring federally regulated workplaces, such as ports and railways, an essential service, which he says would benefit small businesses and the broader economy.

Goldie Haider, president of the Business Council of Canada, warned the Liberals in a recent letter that the legislation could increase the cost of collective bargaining units “resulting in higher costs for consumers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com