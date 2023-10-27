With millions of podcasts being released into the ether every year, it’s easy for entrepreneurs to believe that the market is already saturated and that none of their time or money would be wasted on creating their own show. However, the number of listeners is also increasing, growing to 464.7 million listeners worldwide in 2023. You still have time to take advantage of this increase.

Ryan Gallego believes that creating a podcast will prove to be a worthwhile investment as an entrepreneur. As the founder of video marketing firm Media Pouch and fully autonomous podcast studio, Pouch6 Studio, in Austin, Texas, he thinks achieving success in the podcast world is about to become more predictable for entrepreneurs. Gallego has been passionate about recording technologies since his teens and his studio has hosted influencers like Chris Williamson, Cody Sanchez, and Dr. Peter Attia, all of whom have expanded their personal brands with podcasting. Gallego’s dream is that podcasting at the highest level of quality will soon be available to everyone everywhere without all the production costs.

For any entrepreneurs thinking about trying their hand at podcast hosting, Gallego doesn’t believe it’s worth a try. He believes that meteoric podcast success is completely predictable with the right planning, adequate understanding of podcast creation, and optimal allocation of resources. I interviewed Gallego to learn his top tips for success.

1. Show your personality

“The psychology behind successful podcasting is that people don’t listen to brands, they listen to people,” Gallego explains. Entrepreneurs need to connect with people, whether it’s through reading social media updates or listening to a podcast episode about a topic they care about. “If you’re an entrepreneur, you have to share stories about yourself so people can understand who you are and connect with you.” When you start a podcast, don’t make it about your brand. Don’t make this a sales pitch. Make it about yourself and the value you bring to the audience.

Although it may seem self-indulgent to have your podcast focused on you, listeners are looking for entrepreneurial personalities they can connect with. They are trying to find inspiration and idealization and you may be exactly what they are looking for. Find a format that highlights your personality, because you love giving valuable information this way. Whether through absurd founder stories, heated perspectives on your industry’s policies, or lessons from your journey to practice what you preach; Keep a close eye on every topic related to your field. Try to establish a concept in the minds of the listeners. Even if your brand is incredibly well-known, having people get to know you personally will build valuable trust in you. Be front and center instead of behind the scenes.

2. Don’t skimp on equipment

One obstacle that thwarts potential podcasters is the money and time it takes to build a proper studio. It seems almost impossible to create a podcast set with wow factor without an audio engineering background, production experience or interior design skills. Fake it until you make it, this is certainly true in the world of podcasting. In fact, the more professional the podcast setup, the more professional listeners will view the host. With some tricks you can do it at home. “You don’t even need a cinema camera, you can get away with it using your iPhone,” Gallego said. “Go into your iPhone settings, put it at 4K, select 30 frames per second, and go to Apple ProRes RAW.” Enter. On this for good measure. Then you are golden.”

But there’s more to it than just your camera. “Smart entrepreneurs understand the importance and financial feasibility of outsourcing as many tasks as possible,” Gallego said. Renting a studio is an easy way to outsource production tasks and equipment costs, among the various hassles that can come from trying to do everything yourself. It seems like recording from home would be fine, unless the doorbell rings, the acoustics aren’t great, and there always seems to be something better to do. Gallego advises to “Google podcast studios near you and find an option that fits your budget and timeline.” Take advantage of your large audience to get a good deal. If you don’t have a large audience yet, “your professional setup will do this much faster.”

3. Hang out with fellow content creators

Gallego believes that, “Podcast studios will become a kind of Soho house for entrepreneurs.” He’s biased, but he has a point. Entrepreneurs make deals and collaborate on projects with people they would never have met if not for their membership in the entrepreneur network. Meeting fellow entrepreneurs trying to start and grow their podcasts will work the same way, but with more aligned goals. “Start your show in the same room as the podcast and the podcaster you watch is 5 to 10 steps ahead of you. Network, learn, and try something new with people who are already seeing success.

“If you’re creating a podcast, you’re a content creator.” Identify with this title and find others who do too. Gallego wants you to spread the labels around to move forward. “Ask the studio manager who else is recording on the day of your booking, or find out who uses which studios in your area.” Then work the room. “Make an excuse to come early, shake hands and offer ideas for cooperation. “Look at walking into a studio the same way you look at walking onto a trade-show floor.”

4. Leverage AI for better production

Don’t sit around struggling to get titles. Use the tools now readily available to improve other shows and build familiarity with your audience. “Ask ChatGPT for the top 5-10 trending video topics for your specific audience, in a catchy title format.” You can take a step forward with the right signals. “Ask ChatGPT to write a 30-second intro script about a specific topic for a specific audience, so all you have to do is hit record.” Make it easy to fall in love with podcasting and your high energy will carry over to your show.

Don’t stop at titles and introductions. Use AI tools to find influential guests, send outreach emails and follow-up, and summarize episodes in show notes after recording. Create shareable graphics and bite-sized quotes, find follow-up topics for the same guest, and turn listeners’ questions and comments into more content. Let podcast guests engage with an AI-powered chatbot based on your podcast content. Use AI like your own podcast assistant and be amazed at what you can produce.

5. Consider outsourcing podcast production

AI can take care of content and promotion, but Gallego believes it’s best to outsource production. A growing podcast needs a system by which it consistently produces multiple types of content, and you should, “Look at the entire effort as creating content, not as recording a podcast. Still, this results in a valuable and high-quality episode. At a minimum, Gallego said, you should, “find someone just starting out in the production field and ask them to record your material.”

If you’re in this for the long haul, there’s no point in editing your own episodes, which can be difficult and time-consuming. To ensure costs don’t get out of control, set a budget for yourself and produce a defined batch of episodes with the help of professionals. Compare listener numbers and feedback to the first batch and consider what the upgrade has added in terms of time savings, growth and estimated production value. Compare and contrast to create your plan for next steps. If you can, use the same person or company to repurpose your episodes in multiple content forms, and “get in the game as much as possible.”

in conclusion

Podcasts are here to stay. Put your personality forward, don’t skimp on equipment, network with those who are a few steps ahead, leverage AI for better production, and find reliable partners for professional production. Stand out and remain a leader in the industry while making your podcast a worthwhile investment.

Source: startups.co.uk