POCT: The SPY ETF Alternative with Low Risk, But Not Always Low Returns (BATS:POCT)

Introduction

I saw this ETF Innovator US Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) as “Never Covered” on Seeking Alpha. Having never heard of this manager or having the unique “Power Buffer” nickname, it was too interesting not to take a look. What I found is the basis of this article. In short, this ETF is for conservative investors, potentially trading up some returns compared to an ETF such as SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for low risk, as measured by beta or StdDev. For those investors, POCT is a strong buy. Innovator has a complete set of these ETFs and similar strategies to which I provide a link under Final Thoughts.

Innovator US Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as follows:

Innovator US Equity Power Buffer ETF – October is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Innovator Capital Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests through derivatives in shares of companies operating in diverse sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as flexible exchange options that reference the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust to build its portfolio. The ETF was launched in 2018.

POCT has $741 million in assets and charges investors 79bps fees. The ETF last paid out in 2019.

Understanding ETF Rules

One point emphasized in the documentation for this ETF is that the characteristics/results are based on holding the ETF from one point to another, in this case from October 1 of one year to September 30 of the next year, which is referred to as the Results Period. Known in. Investors are subject to an upside return cap (“Cap”), which represents the maximum return an investor can receive from the ETF for the Resulting Period. Before fees and expenses, Each year, the return cap is set and the process starts again. A new cap is established based on current market conditions. Thus, the cap may increase or decrease from one result period to the next and is unlikely to remain unchanged. One important thing to note is that the cap is thick. Investors can earn a maximum cap by deducting ETF charges, which is currently 79 bps. Also, the options owned are based on the S&P 500 price index, not its total return version, which is a difference of about 150bps a year.

In turn, the ETF “eats” the first 15% of the decline in the index during the outcome period. The return cap is set at the beginning of each results period. Investors who buy later do not get the cap value, they are limited to what is left. Example: If the range is 15% and the index has already risen 10%, their maximum profit is 5%. Furthermore, in that case, they are exposed to any market downturn for as long as the index was at the beginning of the outcome period. Regardless of when an investor buys, they all face losses if the index falls more than 15% from where it was when the outcome period began. The next chart shows what the risk levels look like.

Over the past 94 years, the S&P 500 was up about 73% of the time, so the percentage where the index lost more than 15% is about 7%. This diagram simplifies the four possible outcomes of POCT ownership for the entire outcome period.

In an ideal world, in years in which the index falls, POCT would outperform by 15%. In index-up years, the POCT must match the index results up to the value of the cap. It is important to note that the cap and buffer are gross prices. The net value, or what investors stand to earn or lose, must take into account fees and any shareholder transaction charges or extraordinary expenses incurred by the fund. In the above example, this reduces the cap and buffer by at least 79bps.

See the prospectus for more information on the ETF and a full list of the risks investors may experience.

setting return caps

The next chart shows how the return cap has changed since the launch of the Power Buffer series in summer 2018. Each of the 12 ETFs is shown in series caps.

The prospectus mentions that market volatility and interest rates help determine what the return cap of the next result period will be. Managers set the cap through these layers:

Buy a Deep ITM Call Option to Catch Market Movements

Install Buffer:

Set Cap:

Once the buffer is established, the limit is set by selling call options at the maximum possible strike that generates enough premium to cover the cost of the buffer. While other factors play a role, higher volatility and interest rates generally result in higher limits.

holdings review

The OCC provides this description of the flex options used by ETFs.

Flex options are customizable products where the investor can set the terms for the tradable contract and receive the security of an exchange-traded product. The exercise style, expiration date, and strike price can all be chosen by the investor to create a new product that is not currently traded on an exchange. In general, investors set criteria and demand from their brokerage firm the best possible market-price from various market participants. business unit: Equity or ETF: 100 shares per option contract; Index: One contract is equal to $100 (index multiplier) times the index level. Premium Quotation: Explained in points. One point is equal to $100. Strike Price Interval: The investor selects the strike price for the flex contract. Exercise Style: When contract terms are chosen the investor chooses between American or European practice.

Source: theocc.com: Flex Option

Flex options contracts are guaranteed to be settled by the Options Clearing Corporation.

As the holdings indicate, Flex Options are designed to last for the entire outcome period, as they all expire at the end of the period.

SPY closed at 427.48 at the end of September and the current strike prices are based on that price. At first glance, investors may think there is a variant on the strike price for a 427 call, but that is designed to capture 100% of the activity in the lower priced index. The 363 strike is 15% lower than the opening price of SPY, the higher call strike is 15% higher than the closing price of SPY on the opening date of the result period. Since investors do not get more than 15% profit, it makes sense to sell that profit and earn premium through 493.74 call option. As stated above, the premiums earned determine the return cap level.

delivery review

Since inception, POCT has made a payout to investors.

investment results

The first chart shows the return cap, safety buffer, and how both POCT and the S&P 500 index have moved since the ETF launched in late 2018.

In the period 2000, the ETF suffered maximum losses due to the introduction of put protection. Put protection also “saved” POCT into 2022. The return cap slowed POCT’s upward move somewhat in 2001 and resulted in a return cap. The period that just ended.

performance results

This shows how the POCT ETF has performed since starting its current results period in early October.

As mentioned, buyers need to evaluate POCT today based on the latest data which shows that some caps have been experienced but a similar percentage has been added to the buffer protection offered.

For the next chart, I chose to end the data at 9/30/23 to align with the end of the previous results period.

Unlike some options-writing ETFs, POCT has actually outperformed the index that its equity portion is trying to capture. What is important for those I see investing with POCT is its superior return/risk value of .66 compared to .58 for the S&P 500 index.

portfolio strategy

I asked innovator CIO Graham Day how he sees the Power Buffer ETF fitting into an investor’s asset allocation. Here is his response:

“We see investors using our Power Buffer ETFs in a variety of ways. Many investors use them as a way to stay invested in equities while taking less risk. Others are using them where they have historically “To maintain a defensive allocation, but without the interest-rate or credit risk of bonds.”

The concern for more “seasoned” investors like us is whether we have enough years left to recover from a major stock market decline. A quick recovery from Covid doesn’t always happen and if our retirement accounts are funding our daily living expenses, avoiding big drawdowns is something to consider when building one’s portfolio. ETFs like those developed by Innovator can help limit downside while leaving reasonable upside. With Flex Options settlement guaranteed by the Options Clearing Corporation, I see no risk that they will not be honored. For investors seeking limited losses and good upside potential over a twelve-month period, I would rate the POCT ETF as a Strong Buy.

final thoughts

Knowing that other investors like me are also on board JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) Because of both its lower risk and higher yield than the S&P 500 Index, I decided to compare the POCT ETF to the JEPIX version of JEPI.

While JEPIX had a slightly higher CAGR (and generated more income), POCT was less risky in terms of StdDev, worst year and maximum drawdown, resulting in better Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

To solve the problem of buying an ETF when the results period is already running, as this document shows, a new period starts every month. What is a bit surprising is how much their results have differed since they were added last month in May 2020. So far, POCT has performed best since that time. They also offer a series with tighter buffers and a set with a variable downside buffer. Here’s how those three ETFs compare for the October set:

