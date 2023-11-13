November 13, 2023
POCT: The SPY ETF Alternative with Low Risk, But Not Always Low Returns (BATS:POCT)


takasuu

Introduction

I saw this ETF Innovator US Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) as “Never Covered” on Seeking Alpha. Having never heard of this manager or having the unique “Power Buffer” nickname, it was too interesting not to take a look. What I found is the basis of this article. In short, this ETF is for conservative investors, potentially trading up some returns compared to an ETF such as (SPY) for low risk, as measured by beta or StdDev. For those investors, POCT is a strong buy. Innovator has a complete set of these ETFs and similar strategies to which I provide a link under Final Thoughts.

innovatoretfs.com/pdf

innovatoretfs.com/pdf/poct_factsheet.pdf

innovatoretfs.com/define/historiccaps

innovatoretfs.com holdings

innovatoretfs.com distribution

innovatoretfs.com/define/history

innovatoretfs.com POCT Results

innovatoretfs.com POCT Results

PortfolioVisualizer.com

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Donald Trump Jr. returns as defense seeks to undermine New York civil fraud claims

November 13, 2023

New Ofgem rules to reduce grid connection delays by removing ‘zombie’ projects

November 13, 2023

You may have missed

Donald Trump Jr. returns as defense seeks to undermine New York civil fraud claims

November 13, 2023

5 Business Lessons from the Rolling Stones’ 61-Year Career

November 13, 2023

New Ofgem rules to reduce grid connection delays by removing ‘zombie’ projects

November 13, 2023
What you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig – 11.18.23 Event Pack

What you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig – 11.18.23 Event Pack

November 13, 2023
Rishi Sunak is wrong: We polled the British public and found it overwhelmingly supports stronger climate policies

Rishi Sunak is wrong: We polled the British public and found it overwhelmingly supports stronger climate policies

November 13, 2023
Start-Ups With Laser Beams: The Companies Trying to Ignite Fusion Energy

Start-Ups With Laser Beams: The Companies Trying to Ignite Fusion Energy

November 13, 2023