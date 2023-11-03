City Voice (ES)

I never cease to be amazed at how some companies get away with practices that most fair-minded people consider morally bankrupt and intellectually dishonest. I recently discovered another ‘scam’ being perpetrated by investment platforms – and the sums involved are shocking.

Let’s say a customer has a £30k ISA of which 10% is cash, which is £3k. The difference between getting 2.5% interest and 4.5% interest on that £3ka is £60 which is ‘just’ 0.2% of the total investment. This may not sound like much, but when I calculated the revenue earned from customers’ cash on the three cited platforms, the amounts were staggering.

Over the past 12 months, the normalized revenue margin, i.e., the amount of revenue they retain as a proportion of cash, was between 1.7% and 2.0%. Platforms should be able to get 4.5%+ on the billions of cash they hold, so paying customers only 2.8% means platforms are reaping over 40% interest. Yet millions of customers are already paying these platforms a generous custody and administration fee, which one would think would help the platform get the best rates for their cash.

I checked my sums with a former platform CEO, and he thought the platform might get a higher interest rate than my assumptions given his firepower, so I was being charitable to him!

I then applied this revenue model to the entire industry and calculated the total revenue earned by the industry by pocketing this deduction from the interest earned on customers’ cash. This was just under £1.3bn which is staggering. I was once told that the perfect crime is one where someone charges small amounts of money from many customers so no one really notices or cares.

Of course, they are not committing any fraud or other crimes, but should they be allowed to continue such practices by the regulator?

It’s easy to forget but it’s the customers’ money, not theirs – why should they take a cut? The cumulative amounts are so significant that the regulator needs to call the CEO and say he has one of two options:

1. Stop double recovery for the benefit of the customer. It is the clients’ money, and they should get 100% interest because they are already paying for the custody and administration.

2. Do nothing and lose your regulatory clearance.

Each of these platforms is unique in its charging model, and some are better than others. I know of at least three investment platforms that pay out 100% of whatever interest they earn – SECCL, SS&C Hubwise and BestInvest. The worst I found was Barclays, which (don’t laugh) has a service called Smart Investor. On the one hand, it charges a reasonable 0.2% to hold the funds, but then it keeps all the interest earned on cash held by customers within investment accounts, investment ISAs and SIPPs.

The FCA Consumer Charge clearly states that companies must act in accordance with ‘the concept of reasonableness’ and be ‘consistent with customers’ reasonable expectations’ and must check that ‘the interest rate provides appropriate value in the context of each product. Does it. ‘How can 0% of the interest earned by customers be reimbursed back to them fairly?

I was also surprised to learn that Vanguard, typically very pro-consumer, offers customers only a 2.6% interest rate on cash balances. They say it’s ‘a managed rate’ and we ‘make sure the interest you get is fair and offers good value.’ We’ll keep any extra interest you earn on your cash on top of the 2.60% we pay you. This is to cover our costs of managing your cash.’

Vanguard has about £16bn on its platform, so if only 5% of its clients’ assets were held in cash (half Hargreaves’ amount), the difference between achieving 2.6% and 4.5%, would be £15.2m.

Is it really costing Vanguard that much to manage UK customers’ cash?

Surely, it might not take much to stop the dishonest and unfair practice of the FCA taking large cuts to customer interest?

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com