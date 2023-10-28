Po wants to be the app store of conversational AI, will pay chatbot creators

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

Poe, a multi-AI chatbot aggregator launched by Quora in late 2022, gave users a single interface to access several competing large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI’s GPT-3.5/4, Anthropic’s Cloud, Google’s PaLM 2 The following have been created by giving. , and Meta’s Lama 2. In April, Po opened the door for third-party creators, whether they are individuals or enterprises and organizations, to build their own chatbots within its platform using its supported LLM.

Now Po has unveiled a new monetization model Enabling third party creators to earn revenue from building and offering their own chatbots through the Poe app.

In an exclusive phone interview with VentureBeat, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo explained the reasoning behind the move and his vision for the future of Poe.

“We’re coming into this market, we’re lowering the barriers to entry, we’re going to enable this huge ecosystem of AI products to thrive,” D’Angelo said. ,[Poe] “It’s going to increase the diversity and breadth of applications that are available to everyone.”

In the discussion D’Angelo outlined two key steps Po took: allowing bot creators to earn money from their creations, and opening up API access so anyone can add new natural language models to the platform.

The changes are already live, and creators are already being paid and new models are being integrated.

D’Angelo hopes this will encourage more participants to enter the market with unique offerings, ultimately providing more choices and capabilities for users.

To offset the costs of enabling creators

Running large language models requires substantial computing resources. “We already have relationships with OpenAI and big API providers like Anthropic and Google, and we’re paying them to use their LLM technology for inference,” D’Angelo explained.

Poe himself utilizes the services of leaders in the region. But negotiating individual agreements doesn’t scale when the target is thousands or even millions of conversational AI options.

That’s why Po launched a revenue sharing model. “When we think about how we can enable an ecosystem with thousands or millions of different forms of AI on Po, we can’t do that by negotiating a specific contract with each provider,” D’Angelo said. It’s too much overhead to do.”

Now a portion of the payments made to Poe from users are passed on to the creators. It provides an economic framework to support the cost of developing specialized bots.

Poe’s new monetization model has two main components: First, Poe splits the revenue from its $20 per month subscription when a bot prompts a user to sign up for the app.

Second, bot creators will soon be able to set per-message fees that bots will pay for each user interaction. po is still working on it

This flexible approach allows bot creators to earn immediately from the new Poe customers they help acquire, as well as create recurring revenue over time based on usage volume. Poe plans to further expand this monetization structure to provide bot developers additional ways to monetize their creations.

D’Angelo gave examples such as training, evaluation, and marketing expenses. For quality experiences, there is important work beyond just API access. Revenue sharing enables creators to build sustainable businesses behind their bots.

Opening access to new models

In addition to reducing barriers such as infrastructure costs, Poe seeks to promote innovation by allowing easy integration of different language models.

“Our API is completely open-ended. Anyone can go in and add a new model,” D’Angelo said. This flexibility is in stark contrast to the need to rely solely on the models offered by Poe.

D’Angelo believes the field is progressing incredibly quickly. He wants Poe to support diversity, not stifle it. Enabling third parties to add custom or tuned models benefits the entire ecosystem.

He pointed to existing examples such as the Mistral model refined by Fireworks.ai. “Many others can follow and add different models to the platform,” he said.

Reducing barriers and increasing diversity

D’Angelo drew an analogy between Poe and web browsers such as Chrome and Safari. In the early days of the Internet, creating web applications required a tremendous effort. After browsers provided a common interface, the barriers were reduced to a great extent.

Suddenly anyone can create a website. However this explosion did not commercialize the Internet. Sites still compete based more on content and services rather than technical factors.

“When you lower the barrier of entry, I mean the competition between websites is fierce, but there are a lot of websites that have great business. It’s just that their differentiation is no longer about technology. It’s about what experience is being delivered through technology,” D’Angelo explained.

He sees a similar future for conversational AI as Poe opens up access and reduces friction. Unique experiences will differentiate successful bots, not fundamental model benefits.

“By lowering the barrier to entry, we will enable this huge ecosystem of AI products to flourish, and I don’t think that will necessarily increase competition, but also increase diversity,” D’Angelo said. ” ,

Empowering specific providers

Key players will continue to advance cutting-edge advances in language model research. But Poe is particularly focused on enabling smaller, niche providers.

“We want to help them bring what they create to a mass market for everyone around the world. Especially given the estimated costs that are significantly lower than servicing these models,” D’Angelo said.

He is optimistic about text, image, audio and video creation. New techniques such as model fine-tuning create even more opportunities. “I think in particular we’re particularly interested in long-tail creators, people who are particularly talented at training a model or have unique data or unique talent,” D’Angelo said. “

With the support of these experts, Poe can provide users with more variety and choice.

move fast together

Ultimately, Poe wants rapid innovation across the entire conversational AI field, rather than limiting progress to what it can handle internally.

By empowering external creators and apps, Poe believes it can accelerate growth in areas such as niche models and vertical use cases. Increasing diversity and competition will improve accessibility and usability for users around the world.

D’Angelo admitted that the pace of the industry is incredible and difficult for Poe to keep up with. “Our hope with the API and these monetization tools is that we don’t have to be the bottleneck,” he said.

