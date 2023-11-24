P&O Cruises

The owner of P&O Cruises has been accused of threatening to fire and re-hire more than 900 UK staff unless they accepted changes to their employment contracts.

Union officials have alleged that Carnival UK is considering the measure as part of a consultation on pay and flexible working arrangements.

However, the company said it was “categorically not making any redundancies” and “will not be dismissing or redeploying staff”.

It rejected Nautilus International’s claims, saying the cruise giant would put 919 staff at risk of “dismissal and reassignment” if no deal was reached.

Union officials allege that Carnival UK informed authorities in Britain and Bermuda earlier this month of its intention to implement the changes on 10 ships, primarily under the P&O Cruises and Cunard brands. .

Last year, P&O Ferries – an entirely separate company owned by Dubai-based DP World – sacked 800 employees via a video message.

Nautilus International said Carnival’s proposals, if true, could see some employees lose up to 20 percent of their annual take-home pay.

Senior national organizer Gary Elliott said: “We continue to urge Carnival UK to withdraw its threat to fire and rehire and engage in meaningful dialogue.

“We also call on the UK Government to learn a lesson from P&O Ferries and outlaw the blatant practice of firing and rehiring.

“Employers cannot be allowed to treat their employees with contempt and coercion through fundamental changes in terms and conditions by jeopardizing the livelihood of their employees.”

A Carnival UK spokesperson said: “We are clearly not making any redundancies and will not be sacking or redeploying staff.

“In fact, we have significantly increased the number of employees in our fleet.

“It is an annual pay review process with our maritime officers on board our ships that will ensure alignment. This will empower our employees, provide the right teams across our fleet and attract and retain talent to work on our ships.”

