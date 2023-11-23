P&O Cruises and Cunard are preparing to lay off and rehire more than 900 UK staff

Photograph: iWebstock/ Alamy

P&O Cruises and fellow cruise firm Cunard are preparing to ax and rehire more than 900 UK-based crew unless they accept pay cuts and more flexible working arrangements.

The affected crew include officers from the British flagship, luxury ocean liner Queen Mary 2, and nine other ships operated under Carnival UK, part of the $18 billion listed Carnival Group.

The staff work on ships out of Southampton but are employed through a management company based in Bermuda, with notices of potential redundancies signed off by a Mumbai-based head of operations.

A total of 919 professional, managerial and technical staff across Carnival UK and the 10 cruise ships in Cunard’s fleet face dismissal as early as 2024 unless they agree to changes to terms and conditions that will reduce their annual earnings. May be reduced by up to 20%.

The UK government’s Insolvency Service was notified last week using the HR1 form, which is used by employers as they are obliged to report mass redundancies to the authorities.

Carnival’s employment firm, Fleet Maritime Services, said in the form: “No redundancies are proposed. The consultations relate to changes to the terms and conditions relating to working days and working arrangements.

“If agreement cannot be reached on new terms, dismissal and reappointment may be considered.”

According to the presentation, consultations with employee representatives about the proposed changes began on November 14, a day before the form was to be submitted to the government.

The move has strong echoes of the employment “scandal” launched last year by an entirely different firm, P&O Ferries – which, despite the name, is not part of the same group. The cross-Channel ferry operator apparently took advantage of a gap in the law to fire almost 800 UK-based sailors without notice in order to hire low-paid agency crew.

P&O Cruises tried to distance itself from the incident in promotional films, while MPs also stressed that the two companies were not the same. P&O Ferries is owned by Dubai-based DP World, while P&O Cruises is part of British-American Carnival Corporation & PLC, incorporated in Panama.

Most of the crew working on cruise ships are employed through agencies in Asia, particularly Mumbai.

In 2012 it was found that P&O Cruises was paying a basic wage of as little as 75p an hour.

Carnival UK has been contacted for comment.

