PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Lags the Stock Market: Know Why

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) closed the most recent trading day at $128.70, up +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow rose 0.33%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

The company’s stock has risen 11.88% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector’s gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500’s gain of 8.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s earnings performance in its upcoming release. The company is estimated to report EPS of $3, which represents a decline of 14.04% compared to the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.27 billion, down 8.5% from the year-ago period.

PNC’s full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $21.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.72% and +1.46%, respectively.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Investors should also pay attention to any recent changes to analyst estimates for . Recent revisions reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these adjustments in estimates are directly linked to imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.74% higher. As of now, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is currently traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This represents a premium relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 8.63.

We can additionally see that PNC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. The Banks – Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday’s close.

Banks – Major regional industry, part of the finance sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which places it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to follow Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: www.bing.com