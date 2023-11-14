PM urges NMB to continue bankrolling oil and gas fields – Daily News

Lindy: Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged NMB Bank to continue providing loans to entrepreneurs and businessmen involved in the oil and gas sectors to help them take advantage of greater opportunities in the industry.

The PM gave the advice while visiting the NMB Pavilion ahead of the official opening of the 7th Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) in Lindi region on Monday.

“Access to NMB loans will be a significant motivator for oil and gas industry entrepreneurs in the Lindi and Mtwara regions to invest in these sectors,” he said.

He said: “I call on the NMB to continue to empower entrepreneurs in the oil and gas sectors, especially those in the Mtwara and Lindi areas, so that they can take advantage of the huge potential and contribute to economic growth. “

NMB Manager for the Southern Region, Faraja Ng’ingo, said the bank has provided loans worth 842 billion Tanzanian shillings to small, medium and large scale entrepreneurs in the oil and gas sectors as of September this year.

He said the bank is well positioned to support the oil and gas sectors due to its assets of 11.2 trillion Tanzanian shillings and deposits of 8.2 trillion Tanzanian shillings. This has allowed the bank to increase the single borrower limit to 420 billion Tanzanian shillings.

“The prosperous oil and gas fields have motivated the Bank to actively participate by providing loans to entrepreneurs, enabling them to contribute to the economic growth of the country,” he said.

He also mentioned that the bank provides asset financing to private sector players in the oil and gas sectors, including affordable loans for specialized equipment needed to expand their services.

“We encourage entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sectors in the southern regions to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the NMB to expand their businesses,” he said.

He said the NMB hopes to receive feedback through the TEF that will be useful in supporting efforts to contribute to economic growth.

“As one of the sponsors of the TEF annual meeting, NMB will be discussing various opportunities in the oil and gas sectors, especially in the Lindi and Mtwara regions,” he said.

