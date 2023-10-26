The UK says it will set up the world’s first AI safety institute to prevent technology escaping human control.

The UK Prime Minister has said the country will tackle the “dangers and fears” of artificial intelligence (AI), including making it easier to create biological weapons and escape human control, as the UK plans to host the world’s first AI global security Is preparing. summit next week

Rishi Sunak made the comments in a speech in London on Thursday, when he also announced he would set up the world’s first AI safety institute in Britain.

He said it would look at “all risks – from social harms like bias and misinformation to the most extreme risks” and the findings would be shared around the world.

The British Prime Minister has consistently talked about the importance and dangers of AI since taking office last year.

Sunak pledged to invest an additional £100 million (€114 million) in AI for diseases such as cancer and dementia.

Britain is striving to become a global leader in technology and take its place among the United States, China and the European Union.

AI is ‘one of the greatest tests of leadership we face’

“I believe that nothing will be more transformative than this technology for our economy, our society, and our entire way of life in the near future. But in this moment, this is one of the greatest tests of leadership we face.”

The UK will host the global AI security summit next week (1-2 November) at Bletchley Park in southern England, which was once the secret base of Britain’s World War II codebreakers.

About 100 participants, including political leaders like US Vice President Kamala Harris, AI experts and companies will gather to discuss how AI should be regulated, its impact on cybersecurity and other threats such as the potential to develop bioweapons. And its impact on elections.

“Get it wrong, and AI could make it easier to make chemical or biological weapons,” Sunak said.

“And in the most unlikely but extreme cases, there is even a risk that humanity could lose control over AI altogether,” he said.

