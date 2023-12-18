December 18, 2023


Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, met a ‘disabled’ entrepreneur at the event.
During the conversation, PM Modi inquired about their business, income and how they benefited from various schemes launched by the central government.

The entrepreneur, who manages CSC and runs a business of selling stationery items, said that the pension scheme of the central government has helped him and his family a lot.

When PM Modi asked him about his income, he looked a little hesitant about revealing the details, to which the Prime Minister teasingly said, “Aapko laga income tax bhayega Modi”.

Then PM Modi had assured them, ‘Don’t worry, Income Tax officers will not come but will impose less tax.’
After this, the beneficiary entrepreneur thanked the Prime Minister for the welfare schemes and expressed happiness in meeting him.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency.

After this, PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries at the stalls of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana etc.

The Prime Minister also took feedback about the schemes from the beneficiaries. He also interacted with school children.

He held a road show in the city earlier today and also inaugurated Kasi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders attended the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister received information about the work being done under the Smart City Project. Besides, PM Modi and CM Yogi also administered an oath to the beneficiaries to make India a developed nation by 2047.

