PM meets private sector and attends Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai-Pattaya Mail

At Wat Chedi Luang Worawihan, Si Phum Upazila, Muang Ching Mai District, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Shretha Thawisin met with representatives of the private sector and the Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce Chiang Mai (YEC) to discuss tourism prospects. Chiang Mai, with the participation of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), 29 November.

Private sector representatives and the Prime Minister discussed Chiang Mai Festival City as follows:

1) Request to the Prime Minister’s representative to organize and facilitate the Mahotsav.

2) Requesting public sector agencies responsible for historic places to facilitate the use of places.

3) Request for more budget to widen the events and activities.

The JSCCIB representative proposed a plan to restore and further update the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center, which would require a budget of 700–800 million won. While the YEC proposed more integrated government and private sector cooperation.

The Prime Minister considered that the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center was still functional and that the budget proposal of $700–800 million was excessive while there was a lack of demand, making it not worth the investment. Furthermore, the Prime Minister suggested that a festival should be held in December and January in Chiang Mai during the high season in line with government policy to attract tourists and increase the income of Chiang Mai Province. The government is also ready to support the economy by promoting tourism in secondary towns such as Lampang, Lamphun and surrounding provinces.

After that, the Prime Minister visited Wat Chedi Luang Woravihan to pay obeisance to Chao Khun Phra Kittiwimon (Amporn Katapunyo), the abbot of Wat Chedi Luang Woravihan. Chao Khun Phra Kittiwimon was pleased to meet the Prime Minister and praised the Prime Minister for promoting tourism at Wat Chedi Luang Worawihan as there has been an increase of 3000 tourists per day.

Then, Chao Khun Phra Kittiwimon led the Prime Minister and delegates on a tour of the temple. The Prime Minister worshiped Chalerm Siriraja Buddha before watching a performance of the Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival 2023.

Source: www.pattayamail.com