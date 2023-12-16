Plus-sized passengers draw new attention to Southwest Airlines' 'customer of size' policy on TikTok CNN

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Recent social media posts have drawn new attention to Southwest Airlines’ “customer of size” policy.

Southwest Airlines’ long-standing “customer of size” policy is generating new buzz, thanks to a viral TikTok video and media coverage that prompted other airlines to offer seating policies for those passengers. which do not fit comfortably in today’s narrow airline seats.

The policy, which Southwest says has been around for more than 30 years, allows passengers to purchase additional seats before a trip and receive a refund of the cost of those additional seats after the trip is complete.

Southwest encourages passengers to purchase additional seats in advance to help the airline plan for the number of seats occupied and “ensure we can accommodate all customers on the flight for which They have purchased tickets and avoid asking customers to give up their seats for unplanned accommodations.” ,” the policy says.

Passengers can also speak to a customer service agent at the departure gate to receive complimentary additional seating without having to purchase more space in advance.

A TikTok video posted by user @Kimmystyled, in which a passenger asks to use the policy at the departure gate, has been viewed nearly a million times since it was posted in October. Southwest’s policy is unusual among US carriers.

“This should be the industry norm,” the post said. “Flying is public transportation and it should be more comfortable and accessible for everyone, including the obese and disabled.” CNN tried to reach @kimmystyled but did not immediately hear back.

Many commenters expressed support and thanks to the poster for publicizing the policy, while others questioned the free seat. One wrote, “I think you should get a seat for a lower fee, but I’m 6’7 inches and I pay for extra leg room.”

jacob ard

Jaelyn Cheney wants all US carriers to “prioritize the comfort and well-being of all passengers.”

Jaelyn Chaney agrees that the industry needs to be more inclusive of plus-size travelers. Cheney, a plus-size travel expert and content creator based in Vancouver, Washington, started a petition in April seeking a federal order requiring all airlines to have “a comprehensive customer-size policy that addresses comfort and Prioritize the well-being of all passengers.

Chaney told CNN Travel that the petition received nearly 3,000 new signatures this week as a recent TikTok video related to Southwest’s policy gained more attention. Nearly 40,000 signatures had been collected by Friday afternoon.

Cheney said she has heard countless stories of people “who have stopped traveling out of fear of how they will be treated because of their size.”

“I would still like to see policies like Southwest Airlines’ customer size policy implemented across the board,” Chaney said. She said she is talking to teams of US lawmakers to push for legislation that would require airlines to have a tailored customer policy.

He said that while some airlines list policies on their websites, Alaska Airlines is the only other U.S. carrier that offers customers a policy of a size that comes close to Southwest’s. Alaska requires the purchase of additional seats that are eligible for a refund after travel if all passengers’ flights depart when there are open seats available.

Cheney would like to see something like Canada’s “one person, one fare” requirement, which government documents say applies to travelers “functionally disabled due to obesity” passing into the United States.

At a minimum, she wants every airline to be required to post a customer size policy on their website. “And that doesn’t mean they all need to offer free second seats, but we at least need the information to navigate across different airlines,” Cheney said, adding that people who want to be accommodated are Organizing trips and retreats with her partner. In larger bodies and in people with mobility challenges.

Chani said there has been a mixed reaction to his advocacy.

“I think it’s just a societal perception that fat people don’t deserve to travel,” Chaney said.

“You know, the travel industry hasn’t been very exclusive and inclusive to us and it’s been a space where we haven’t felt comfortable, and now I’m really trying to change that.”

