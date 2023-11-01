Plug to announce 2023 third quarter results

Plug Power, Inc.

LATHAM, NY, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), the global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will announce its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 9. , 2023.

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage (www.plugpower.com). Playback of the call will be available online for some time after the call.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as a leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. Amid ongoing transformation in the power, energy and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, the company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells, while delivering efficiency gains and sustainability goals. completes. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than any other in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen by building and operating a hydrogen highway across North America . Plug Power offers a significant value proposition to end customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, faster refueling and lower operating costs. Plug Power’s vertically integrated Genki solution ties together all the critical elements of power, fuel and service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets, including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics and data centers.

