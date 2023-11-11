Plug Power, Trade Desk, Illumina, Doximity, Groupon, Hologic, and more market movers

Hydrogen fuel cell specialist Plug Power (PLUG) reported a wider third-quarter loss than a year earlier and revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations. Plug Power said it has been “negatively impacted by the unprecedented supply challenges in the hydrogen network in North America.” Plug Power said it may not be able to fund its operations for the next 12 months from its existing resources and said this “raises substantial doubts”. [its] Ability to continue as a going concern.” The stock sank 40%.

The Trade Desk (TTD) shares fell 17% after the Internet advertising platform company’s outlook for the fourth quarter missed analysts’ expectations. The Trade Desk said it expects revenue of at least $580 million in the period, down from estimates of $610 million. It estimates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $270 million, below Wall Street’s estimate of $291 million.

Doximity (DOCS), the online platform for medical professionals, raised its full-year outlook and said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $70 million of common stock over the next 12 months. Shares rose 16%.

DNA sequencing company Illumina (ILMN) said it expects revenue to fall between 2% to 3% in 2023, compared with previous estimates of about 1% growth, and adjusted earnings of 60 cents to 70 cents a share. sees less. Compared to prior expectations of 75 cents to 90 cents. The stock declined 8%.

Casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating estimates of 74 cents. Revenue rose to $1.67 billion from $889.7 million a year earlier. Wynn reached a temporary agreement with the culinary and bartender unions, averting a strike that would have started Friday. The stock fell 5.7%.

Semiconductor company Synaptics (SYNA) rose 11% after fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue exceeded analysts’ estimates.

U.S.-listed shares of Diageo (DEO) were falling 12% after the maker of Johnnie Walker whiskey, Tanqueray gin, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer said it suffered losses in the first half of its fiscal year due to weak performance in Latin America. Growth is expected to slow and the Caribbean.

Groupon (GRPN) plunged 35% after interim CEO Dusan Sencipal said the e-commerce company’s “business continues to be challenged.” The company said it is reinstating formal guidance and expects fourth-quarter revenue to decline 7% to 14%. Groupon

It also announced plans to raise approximately $100 million between a fully backed equity rights offering and non-core asset sales.

Hologic (HOLX) rose 7.3% after the medical technology company reported fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. The stock was the S&P 500’s best performer on Friday.

