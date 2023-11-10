Plug Power stock has fallen 38% as the company warned it could run out of money within a year

Plug Power (PLUG) stock fell as much as 38% on Friday after the hydrogen fuel cell developer posted weaker-than-expected results and issued a “concerning” notice about its potential inability to fund operations for the next year.

The Latham, NY-based company said in a filing published late Thursday that it estimates “existing cash and equity securities available for sale will not be sufficient to fund operations during the next 12 months.”

“These conditions and events raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the filing said.

Plug Power, which makes fuel cells and equipment that produces hydrogen, reported a loss of $0.47 per share for the third quarter, wider than the $0.30 per share loss expected by Wall Street.

Net revenue for the quarter came in at $198.7 million, less than the $200.2 million expected by analysts. The company’s net loss for the quarter totaled $283.5 million.

“It was a tough quarter,” CEO Andy Marsh said in prepared remarks during the company’s earnings call Thursday.

“Over the past several months, tremendous challenges have emerged related to hydrogen availability, primarily due to downed plants, including our Tennessee facility, and temporary plant outages throughout the hydrogen network,” he said.

Plug Power’s CFO, Paul Middleton, warned of “going concern” during the earnings call and ignored the company’s ability to raise financing.

“The language we’ve included is often driven by accounting standards and how you have to evaluate and manage it,” he said.

“Apparently it’s more conservative than we realize,” Middleton said. “But I have a $5 billion balance sheet that is unchanged. I mean, I don’t really have any debt. So, we’re still extremely confident about the parties and the solutions that we’re working with.” Are.”

Renewable energy stocks have declined this year amid a high interest rate environment.

The Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), which includes Plug Power as a holding, is down more than 30% year to date.

Plug Power stock was a retail trader’s favorite during the “meme stock” craze that erupted during the pandemic. Shares rose from about $4 in 2020 to $66 by January 2021.

The stock price has been under pressure over the past year, with short interest on the stock standing at 26% of the float, which is a relatively high level. Year-to-date, Plug Power shares have declined more than 70%.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Oppenheimer and RBC Capital downgraded the stock and lowered their price targets after Thursday’s results.

“Although we believe Plug Power can overcome its current cash flow issues, the current operating and capital markets environment remains challenging,” JPMorgan’s Bill Peterson wrote in a note to clients. The analyst downgraded the stock to neutral and lowered his price target to $6 from $10 per share.

Peterson added: “[We] “I believe PLUG shares are likely to remain range-bound over the next several quarters until there is clarity around its balance sheet.”

