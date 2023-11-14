Plug Power CEO: ‘We feel quite confident’ despite investor concerns.

Plug Power (PLUG) CEO Andy Marsh dismissed Wall Street’s concerns about the hydrogen fuel cell developer’s future after PLUG stock declined on the company’s Going Concern warning.

“We feel pretty confident when we look at everything,” Marsh told Yahoo Finance (video above). Raise more cash than we need. And we’re trying to do it prudently so that our investors are better off in the long run.

Shares of Plug Power fell on Friday and remained under pressure on Monday. The selloff came after the company reported weaker-than-expected results and issued a warning about a potential inability to finance operations over the next year.

“In light of the Company’s anticipated capital expenditure and operating requirements under its current business plan, the Company estimates that its existing cash and equity securities available for sale will not be sufficient to finance its operations during the next twelve months, ” the company wrote in a filing published Thursday. “These conditions and events raise substantial doubts about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

On Monday, Marsh painted a brighter picture of the company’s outlook, saying the company planned to proceed “prudently” so investors are “well positioned for the long term.” He emphasized that the company had “zero debt” as well as a “$5 billion unleveraged balance sheet.” Marsh also said Plug Power is considering several options, including debt financing to raise $500 million as well as slowing down the plant’s opening.

“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say this is a major bump in the road,” Marsh said. “But we have strong demand from major customers.”

Plug shares have fallen more than 70% year to date, as clean energy stocks have been hit hard by concerns about higher rates and falling valuations in the capital-intensive sector.

“If the market had been growing a little faster, it would have been easier,” Marsh said.

In the third quarter, Plug Power reported a loss of $0.47 per share, more than the $0.30-per-share loss expected by Wall Street. Net revenue for the quarter was $198.7 million. The company’s net loss for the quarter totaled $283.5 million.

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh in a demonstration. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

In its earnings release, the firm attributed the loss to “unprecedented supply challenges” for hydrogen, saying it was caused by volume shortages and deployment delays. The disruptions come as Plug plans to bring online two new green hydrogen production plants in Georgia and Louisiana. Marsh said the Georgia plant alone, which is scheduled to open later this year, would be enough to ease the pressure.

After Plug’s results on Thursday, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer and RBC Capital all downgraded the stock and lowered their price targets.

“Although we believe Plug Power can overcome its current cash flow issues, the current operating and capital markets environment remains challenging,” JPMorgan’s Bill Peterson wrote in a note to clients. The analyst downgraded the stock to neutral and lowered his price target to $6 from $10 per share.

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @akikofujita,

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com