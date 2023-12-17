Bloomberg reported that Deloitte is using AI to potentially move existing employees into new roles.

The move could help the company avoid large-scale layoffs and balance new hiring growth.

Deloitte is one of many consulting firms that explore how to deal with new hires.

There will be rapid progress in AI significant disruption in the labor market ,

The bad news is that some workers are going to meet him Jobs and skills have been replaced by automation , However, the good news is that AI can also help workers advance Roles that are in high demand ,

And leading consulting firms like Deloitte are doing just that. The company is deploying AI technology to assess the skills of its current employees and figure out how to move them into areas of the business that are more promising. According To Bloomberg. Bloomberg reported that the company is essentially betting that AI will not only help it avoid mass layoffs, but also fuel its hiring growth in the coming years.

“Being able to avoid big swings in hiring and layoffs is obviously a big objective,” Steven Rolls, Deloitte’s global chief talent officer, told the outlet. Bloomberg said the company has already started using generative AI tools to eliminate repetitive work. According to a Goldman Sachs strategist, increased productivity from AI could boost S&P 500 profits by 30% or more.

Deloitte’s move to retain its staff using AI comes after the company swelled its ranks in the years following the pandemic. The company made 130,000 new hires this year, seeing the highest rate of new hire growth in a decade after 2022, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, revenue growth hasn’t been keeping pace, according to Bloomberg.

Deloitte is also one of many consulting firms figuring out how to deal with all their new hires, especially as business remains slow amid an uncertain economy. At companies such as Bain, Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey, New MBA employees have a lot of work And worried about their free time between projects. New college graduates have also seen these Start dates pushed back For several months amid a difficult business environment.

Are you a consultant seeing your role transformed by AI? We want to hear from you! Contact correspondent Lakshmi Varanasi [email protected] ,

