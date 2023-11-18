'Please regulate AI:' Artists push for US copyright reforms but tech industry says not so fast

Country singers, romance novelists, video game artists and voice actors are pleading with the US government to get relief from the threat artificial intelligence poses to their livelihoods as soon as possible.

“Please regulate AI. I’m scared,” wrote a podcaster worried about his voice being replicated by an AI in one of thousands of letters recently submitted to the US Copyright Office.

By contrast, technology companies are largely happy with a status quo that has enabled them to appropriate published work to improve their AI systems at imitating humans.

The country’s top copyright officer has not yet taken any stand. She told The Associated Press that she’s listening to everyone as her office considers whether copyright reforms are needed for the new era of generative AI tools that create compelling imagery, music, video and text. Can present excerpts from.

“We’ve received about 10,000 comments,” Shira Perlmutter of the U.S. Register of Copyrights said in an interview. “Each of them is being read by a human being, not a computer. And I myself am reading a large part of them.”

what’s at stake?

Perlmutter directs the U.S. Copyright Office, which registered more than 480,000 copyrights last year covering millions of individual works, but is increasingly being asked to register works that are AI-generated. Until now, copyright claims for machine-generated content have been rejected entirely because copyright laws are designed to protect works of human authorship.

But, Perlmutter asks, as humans feed content into AI systems and give instructions to influence what comes out, “is there a point where there is enough human involvement in controlling the expressive elements of the output that the human has Can be considered as a contributor?”

This is a question the Copyright Office has asked the public. A big question – one that has drawn thousands of comments from creative businesses – is what to do about copyrighted human works that are being pulled from the Internet and other sources and used to train AI systems. Being done, often without permission or compensation.

Before the initial comment period closed in late October, more than 9,700 comments were sent to the Copyright Office, part of the Library of Congress. Another round of comments is due by December 6. After that, Perlmutter’s office will work to advise Congress and others on what reforms are needed.

What are the artists saying?

Addressing “Ladies and Gentlemen of the U.S. Copyright Office,” “Family Ties” actor and filmmaker Justine Bateman said she was troubled that AI models were “gulping down 100 years of film and TV like this “Which could destroy its structure. Replacing large portions of the film business and its labor pipeline.

Bateman wrote, “To many of us this appears to be the largest copyright infringement in the history of the United States.” “I sincerely hope that you can stop this practice of theft.”

Highlighting some of the same AI concerns that fueled this year’s Hollywood attacks, television showrunner Lilah Zuckerman (“Poker Face”) said her industry should declare war on what is a “plagiarism machine.” “Nothing more than a human being” before Hollywood is “taken over by greedy and avaricious companies that want to take human talent out of entertainment.”

Nashville-based country songwriter Mark Beeson, who has written tunes for Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks, said the music industry is also at risk. Beeson said AI has the potential to do good but “in some ways, it’s like a gun – in the wrong hands, with no parameters for its use, it could cause irreparable damage to one of the last true American art forms.” Could.”

While most commentators were individuals, their concerns were echoed by large music publishers (Universal Music Group called the way it trained the AI ​​”cruel and poorly controlled”) as well as by writers’ groups and news organizations, including and The Associated Press. was also expressed.

Is this fair use?

Leading tech companies like Google, Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI are telling the Copyright Office that their training of AI models fits the “fair use” doctrine that allows limited use of copyrighted material such as for teaching, research or transformation. Presenting a copyrighted work in some different form.

“The US AI industry is based on the understanding that the Copyright Act does not prohibit the use of copyrighted material to train generative AI models,” said a letter from Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It says the purpose of AI training is to identify patterns “in broad sets of content”, not to “extract or reproduce” individual actions.

Until now, courts have largely sided with tech companies in interpreting how copyright laws should treat AI systems. In a defeat for visual artists, a federal judge in San Francisco last month dismissed the first major lawsuit against an AI image-generator, although allowing some of the case to proceed.

Most technology companies cite Google’s success in facing legal challenges to its online book library as an example. In 2016, the US Supreme Court upheld lower court rulings that had rejected authors’ claims that Google’s digitization of millions of books and making excerpts available to the public constituted copyright infringement.

But that’s a flawed comparison, argued former law professor and bestselling romance author Heidi Bond, who writes under the pseudonym Courtney Milan. Bond said he agreed that “fair use includes the right to learn from books,” but that Google Books obtained legitimate copies held by libraries and institutions, while many AI developers obtained them through “outright piracy.” Finishing writing tasks.

That’s something the Copyright Office is trying to help resolve, Perlmutter said.

“It certainly differs in some respects from the Google position,” Perlmutter said. “Whether it is different enough to negate the defense of fair use is open to question.”

Source: apnews.com