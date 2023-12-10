Millions of people will become blind in 2024. Will you also be one of them?

On December 12 at 7PM ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal the key events that will shake up the markets in 2024. Will your money be safe?

Playboy has moved from magazines to NFTs, and investors love it

Advertisement

It’s another very green day for investors Lazy (NASDAQ:PLBY) and PLBY stock. The stock is up over 17% at the time of writing today due to its impressive rally.

Playboy went public through a blank-check company in February and has seen impressive growth. It has been a 4-bagger for investors who have invested at the IPO price. This is not bad at all.

It appears investors are buying even more from the Playboy brand today. The company recently announced that it will be venturing into the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. The move seems logical given Playboy’s incredible 68-year history. This is a company that has a ton of content and hopes to leverage it to move forward.

Here’s what investors should know about the NFT news that’s driving this stock higher today.

On the date of publication, Chris McDonald did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love of investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and over the last 15 years he has held a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, combined with his enthusiasm for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contributes to his conservative, long-term investment perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/04/plby-stock-10-things-to-know-as-nft-news-drives-playboy-higher/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

market analysis

market analysis

stock to buy

FinancialContent Services, Inc. Powered by Financial Markets Data, all rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes were delayed by at least 15 minutes, all others were delayed by at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not a premium subscriber yet?

Your email

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech