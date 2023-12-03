PlayStation Store to lose over 1,200 purchasable titles – with no refunds

The Christmas season has started for PlayStation Store users with the news that the service will not only be missing more than 1200 video titles by the end of the month, but no one has purchased them. Any of these missing titles will be entitled to a refund.

On December 1st some PS Store users received an email from the service that simply and clearly stated the following:

“Dear PlayStation customer.

Starting December 31, 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library.

Click Here For a full list of affected titles that will no longer be supported.

We sincerely thank you for your continued support.

Thank you

PlayStation Store”

If you haven’t received the email, you can find confirmation of its contents on the PlayStation website, where it appears as a legal update notice.

Sony introduces you to the concept that the digital content you paid for can be taken away without , [+] Refunds at short notice. Photo: Sony

The message from the PlayStation Store may be short, but it says a lot about the state of ‘ownership’ of content in 2023. In particular, it provides another clear reminder to consumers that even if you ‘buy’ (rather than rent) content from a digital-only service, you don’t actually own it. Rather, you are simply purchasing a license to view the content – ​​a license that is often not entirely in the hands of the service you are purchasing it from. So if a service provider loses the license for some content for any reason, anyone who has paid for a license for their personal use loses access to that content.

It’s also important to note that the message from the PlayStation Store makes no mention of any solutions to this issue regarding the loss of Discovery content. There is therefore no system provided that, for example, by downloading the affected shows you may be the ‘owner’ of. When December 31st ends on January 1st, that’s it: all Discovery content covered under the expiring licensing arrangement between Sony PlayStation Store and Discovery will no longer be available for you to view through the PlayStation Store.

Nor is there any suggestion in PlayStation’s announcement that you can expect any refund for content licenses you purchased but are about to lose. This is because the vast set of terms and conditions of the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Network includes riders such as condition 15.5.1 of the PlayStation Store rules, which states: “You may use a Product in the ways described in the License, But he doesn’t own it. Product.” And the terms and conditions may also include more specific phrases that you must agree to when purchasing a specific title.

Of course, few ordinary consumers take the time to read the full terms and conditions of an online service, and so instead just the usual rules of consumerism apply: e.g., if you bought something rather than rented it, you own it. Are. Until, at least, you decide for yourself that you no longer want it. But this is absolutely not the case with digitally purchased content – ​​or, at least, it cannot be taken for granted.

It’s not clear from the PlayStation Store legal update notice who is to be ‘blamed’ for the loss of discovery content with only a month’s notice. It could be that Sony was no longer willing to pay what Discovery content owner Warner Bros. wanted to pay for continued access to Discovery content, or it could be that Warner Bros. no longer wanted the PlayStation Store. Get access to your Discovery content for some people. It has its own commercial reason.

Christopher Nolan recently talked about potentially removing content from ‘rogue’ streaming services , [+] Oppenheimer’s library during his introduction to the L.A. theater. PHOTO – PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 11: Christopher Nolan attends the “Oppenheimer” premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) getty images

However, all this is beside the point. All that really matters from a consumer perspective is that this PlayStation Store news is just the latest confirmation that even if you choose to ‘buy’ a piece of digital content, you likely don’t actually own it. And it may, depending on the terms and conditions that you almost certainly haven’t read, potentially be taken away from you at any time at short notice and without compensation for your losses.

While this may be a rude awakening for those who have purchased digital content from Discovery through their PlayStation Store accounts, it is, however, another gift for fans of the physical media. While I think it might be technically possible for any device connected to the Internet to potentially take away your right to play specific DVD, Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray discs, the system for doing so is much more complex. is complicated; Establishing a right to do something like this is very difficult to argue that people were aware of this when they purchased a title on disc; And it has never happened yet.

It is worth remembering the recent words of director Christopher Nolan on this subject, where he said during his introduction oppenheimer Film in Los Angeles “We put a lot of care and attention into the Blu-ray version … and trying to translate the photography and sound, putting it into the digital realm with a version that you can buy And you can keep it at home and put it on a shelf so that no rogue streaming service can steal it from you.

Unfortunately, of course, it is becoming more and more common for both video and especially game titles to receive digital-only releases, with no physical media options available. Or, in the case of video, it’s sometimes the case (as with the recent home entertainment release of Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice) that the best version of a title – 4K resolution with HDR – comes from the studio rather than from the studio. The streaming service is reserved for 4K at the same (or, in fact, better) standard as on Blu-ray discs.

I also understand the convenient appeal of filling your home with a disc box versus streaming and digital versions of movies, TV shows, and games. However, if nothing else, this latest news from the PlayStation Store proves once again that until you can physically hold a particular title in your hands when you purchase it, you can’t consider it yours forever .

