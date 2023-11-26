PlayStation Plus free games for December 2023: predictions, rumors, leaks, release dates and more

What to expect from December’s PlayStation Plus lineup. Credit: Sony

It’s that time of the month again: time to guess what PlayStation Plus subscribers will get as part of their subscription next month. What things does Sony Santa have to fill our stockings in December?

Every month, I post the rumors and leaks coming across the internet, as well as a list of predictions and wishful thinking, in hopes of guessing what Sony might come up with. Sometimes I even guess right, although often it’s a surprise. Often, the next month’s lineup is leaked a day or even a few hours before Sony announces it.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about December’s PS Plus Essentials lineup.

Here’s what customers found in November. Be sure to claim them before the month ends!

PS Plus essential titles for November, 2023

Mafia II Definitive Edition

Dragonball: The Breakers

aliens fireteam elite

What is PlayStation Plus and how much does it cost?

PS Plus is Sony’s monthly subscription program that provides access to online gaming. You don’t need it to stream movies or TV shows on Netflix and other services, or for free-to-play games like warzone Or Fortnite. However, any paid online games require a subscription.

There are three PS Plus tiers – Essential, Extra, and Premium – though for the purposes of this post we’re only discussing the Essential tier’s free monthly games. After a big price increase earlier this year, costs at these levels:

PS Plus Essentials – $79.99/year

PS Plus Extra – $134.99/year

PS Plus Premium – $159.99/year

When will Sony reveal next month’s PS Plus games?

Sony reveals the next month’s games on the last Wednesday of the month, although this is not always the case. The actual rule is that new lineups are always released on the first Tuesday of the month and games are revealed on the previous Wednesday.

This means we should get an official announcement around 9am PT on Wednesday November 29th. The games will then go live next Tuesday, December 5. You have until then to download this month’s games.

PS Plus March leaks, rumors and predictions

We don’t have any leaks yet, although if one happens I will add any leaked information to this post in an update. For now, the following list is a combination of predictions, wishful thinking, and some stinky things because let’s face it: Sony loves to give us stinky things with disturbing frequency at the PlayStation Plus Essential level.

Some of these, like the last of us part 1, Considering that Sony is about to release, understand the last of us part 2 remastered On PS5. Others, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivors There are many things along the lines of wishful thinking. Then there are also some games in this list, like Gollum, They’re so bad that they only make any sense as a PS Plus release.

We’ll start the list with one of my all-time PS Plus favorites, a game I had very mixed feelings about at the time of its release, but I still wish had gotten a sequel, and a game that never came to PlayStation Plus. didn `t come. , , ,

order 1886

the last of us part 1

Marvel’s Midnight Sons

cult of the lamb

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

Sifu

Nier: Automata

Rebellion Sandstorm

alden ring

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Metal: Helsinger

A Plague Tale Requiem

donut country

metro escape

Gollum

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

The Walking Dead: Destinies

Last December, PS Plus subscribers got a pretty awesome lineup with lots of variety:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

DKO: Divine Knockout

biomutant

What do you expect to see in December’s PlayStation Plus lineup?

