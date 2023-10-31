Play to Earn Gaming: Crypto Unicorns, $berry, and Genesis AI: Top 5 Industry Events November 2023 – Cryptosaurus

The Play to Earn gaming landscape saw a whirlwind of activity yesterday, highlighting important developments and partnerships driving innovation in the industry. Major players made strategic moves signaling imminent change in the world of gaming. Here are the top five events that caught the attention of gaming lovers.

Top 5 Game-Changing Events That Reshaped the Game for Gaming Earnings

1. Laguna Games Elevates Web3 Gaming with “Crypto Unicorn”

Sequence, partnership with Laguna Games Pur: "Crypto Unicorn," a game hosted on the Polygon blockchain. This innovative gaming experience allows players to go on a quest with Unicorn and Shadowcorn. The game's integration with Sequence's wallet streamlines player entry, reducing typical blockchain barriers. Michel Vella praised the wallet, emphasizing its ability to enhance the overall gaming experience.

2. Pixel’s game-changing partnership and in-game currency launch

Pixel made waves by collaborating with Ronin Network, giving players easy access to the Pixel Universe through the Ronin Wallet. Adding to the excitement is the introduction of $BERRY, a new in-game currency tradable on Katana, which aims to reward various in-game activities. Additionally, Pixel revealed the launch of an NFT collection, Pixel Pets, featuring exclusive Genesis Pets available to a lucky few.

3. Mojo Melee’s milestone move with iOS beta testing

Mojo Melee announced the launch of a limited-time iOS beta testing opportunity, inviting the gaming community to explore new features of the game before the official release. By engaging participants, Mojo Melee aims to gather critical insights on user experience, device specifications, and bug reporting to enhance gameplay and user satisfaction.

4. NEOM’s $50M investment in Animoca Brands: Web3 expansion

Saudi Arabia's NEOM megaproject has invested $50 million in Animoca Brands, aligning with the tech-driven objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The investment is focused on expanding the Web3 infrastructure, including $25 million through convertible notes and $25 million to acquire shares of Animoca Brands. Secondary. market.

5. DIRECTV Games Genesis Redefines Web3 Gaming with AI Integration

The introduction of Genesis AI by DIRECTV Games in The Machines Arena's HOG (Hand of God) game mode marks a significant shift in interactive Web3 gaming. This integration empowers players to create a unique 1v2 asymmetric multiplayer mode. Genesis AI, developed by DG Labs, transforms user signals into a dynamic gaming world, providing a unique gaming experience.

