By Mike Scarcella

(Reuters) -Alphabet’s Google agreed to pay $700 million and allow more competition into its Play app store, under the terms of an antitrust settlement with U.S. states and consumers disclosed on Monday in San Francisco federal court. It is done.

According to the agreement, Google will pay $630 million in settlement funds for consumers and $70 million in funds to be used by states, which still requires a judge’s final approval.

The agreement states that eligible consumers will receive at least $2 and may receive additional payments based on their spending on Google Play between August 16, 2016 and September 30, 2023.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, joined the agreement.

Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps on Android devices and unnecessary fees for in-app transactions. It did not admit wrongdoing.

Lead plaintiff Utah and other states announced the settlement in September, but the terms were kept confidential ahead of Google’s related trial with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. A federal jury in California agreed with Epic last week that parts of Google’s apps business were anti-competitive.

Wilson White, Google’s vice president for government affairs and public policy, said in a statement that the agreement “builds on the choice and flexibility of Android, maintains strong security protections, and allows us to compete with and invest in other[operating system]manufacturers.” “Retains Google’s ability to.” Android ecosystem for users and developers.”

The company said it is expanding the ability for app and game developers to provide consumers with alternative billing options for in-app purchases in addition to Play’s billing system. Google said it has been testing “Choice Billing” in the US for more than a year.

As part of the agreement, Google said it would simplify the ability for users to download apps directly from developers.

Lawyers for the states said in their court filing that the terms of the settlement “will provide significant, meaningful, long-term relief for consumers across the country.”

“No other US antitrust enforcer has yet been able to secure remedies of this magnitude from Google or any other major digital platform,” lawyers for the states said.

Epic sued for an injunction, but not for money damages, and the company is expected to make its proposal to U.S. District Judge James Donato next year, the judge who hears cases about potential changes to Google’s Play Store. .

In a statement, Epic public policy chief Corey Wright said the states’ settlement “does not address the core of Google’s unlawful and anti-competitive behavior.”

Wright said Epic will push to “really open up the Android ecosystem” in the next phase of its testing.

Google faces other lawsuits challenging its search and digital advertising practices. It has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella and Shivani Tanna; Editing by David Barrio, Bill Berkrot, Miral Fahmy and Jamie Freed)

