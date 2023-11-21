Panama City, Panama, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Play Kingdom, the leading blockchain technology integration platform, has firmly established itself in the Web 3.0 environment, offering users unparalleled access to a diverse range of blockchain integrations. . Since its inception three years ago, Play Kingdom has been committed to building an easily accessible Web3 integration platform and environment, providing users with essential information about blockchain games, the metaverse, influencers, and guilds.

Some standout games featured on Play Kingdom include K3K, a strategy game developer that allows players to take on the role of emperor and expand their territories. Users can also earn rewards and tokens by actively participating in these games and events.

Web 3.0 is revolutionizing access:

Play Kingdom is not just a game, but a platform that seamlessly integrates various blockchain technologies and services, providing a seamless and enjoyable Web3.0 experience for users. Major innovations include:

1: NFT (Non-Fungible Token): Play Kingdom features an environment where users can own and easily trade various NFTs such as heroes, items, land, and buildings within the game. Players have the ability to create and customize their own NFTs for seamless in-game transactions.

2: Cross-Chain Interoperability: Through a strategic partnership with Manta Network, a privacy-preserving decentralized exchange protocol, Play Kingdom ensures cross-chain interoperability and privacy protection for the game’s NFTs. Users can access their NFTs from any device or wallet without being locked into a specific platform or service.

3: Privacy Protection: Play Kingdom utilizes Chainlink’s VRF (Verifiable Random Function) feature to enhance personal security, ensuring transparent transaction details and probabilities. This implementation guarantees user privacy and anonymity of transactions, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of blockchain without compromising personal data to third parties or malicious actors.

4: User Friendly Interface: Play Kingdom boasts a user-friendly and intuitive interface that simplifies access to gameplay and blockchain features.

Play Kingdom’s commitment to revolutionizing Web 3.0 access is evident through its user-friendly interface and attractive design, which is receiving praise from members of the early access community. The detailed information section of the platform empowers users to know about various projects, influencers, guilds and latest news effortlessly.

Essential Features and Utility:

In addition to providing comprehensive information, Play Kingdom facilitates essential functions such as token swapping and bridge functionality. The introduction of the PKT token has sparked significant interest within the Play Kingdom ecosystem, demonstrating its potential for diverse applications within the platform.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion:

Play Kingdom recently announced an exclusive onboarding agreement with highly acclaimed entity K3K (K-3 Kingdoms) in South Korea and Southeast Asia. This strategic partnership expands Play Kingdom’s reach and community presence, setting the stage for future collaborations.

Future Innovations:

Play Kingdom is set to enter into additional onboarding agreements, strengthening the utility of the PKT token within the platform. Additionally, the Play Kingdom team actively develops its in-house Move to Earn project, Cash Street, demonstrating its dedication to leading innovations within the Web3.0 ecosystem.

About Play Kingdom:

Play Kingdom is a leading blockchain application integration platform dedicated to providing users seamless access to Web 3.0 experiences. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, comprehensive information, and essential features like token swapping, Play Kingdom is reshaping the way users engage with the blockchain community.

Notes to editors:

For more information about Play Kingdom and its innovative platform, please visit our website Play Kingdom Website. High-resolution images, interviews and additional materials are available upon request.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or is not intended to be investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrencies.

