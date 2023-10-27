Play for everyone - Logitech G introduces Adaptive Gaming Kit

This collection of additional buttons and switches is compatible with the Access™ controller for the PS5 console, opening doors for gamers with disabilities.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN JOSE, Calif., October 27, 2023 /3BL/ – LOGITECH G, a brand of LOGITECH (SIX:LOG) (NASDAQ:LOGI) and a leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announces the award-winning LOGITECH The G Adaptive Gaming Kit will be available for the Access™ controller for PS5 in January.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access Controllers is an official accessory kit that brings a collection of complementary high-performance, durable buttons and triggers to gamers with accessibility needs.

“We are proud to partner with Sony to bring our Adaptive Gaming Kit to PlayStation fans,” said Ujesh Desai, General Manager, Logitech G. “This new kit will bring even more customization options to gamers with disabilities who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Access Controller for PS5.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access Controller empowers gamers to embrace their preferred style of play by offering a set of controls that can be easily adapted to suit a variety of scenarios and configurations.

Hideki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at Sony, said, “Access Controller is designed as an ‘out of the box’ solution for players with many disabilities, but we know there are a wide variety of diverse needs within the accessibility community.” It’s a spectrum.” interactive entertainment. “We appreciate the collaboration with Logitech G on this official accessory kit, which provides even more options for players and reflects our commitment to providing as many customization options as possible.”

This comprehensive kit includes a wide range of buttons and triggers, which are equipped with gaming-grade components to ensure optimal performance and durability.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access Controller includes two small buttons and two large buttons that feature gaming-grade mechanical switches. It also features two light touch buttons, two variable trigger controls, configurable with hook and loop system, firm gaming mat, custom PS5 controller label, and Velcro ties to maximize mounting options. Click here For pricing and availability.

promoting digital inclusion

Equality is a core value of Logitech, and Logitech has made great strides to ensure that this goal is at the center of everything it does. This includes ensuring that Logitech plays a role in making the digital landscape fairer, more accessible and more inclusive for all.

In FY23, Logitech focused on partnerships and charitable investments that promote digital inclusion:

creating safe, inclusive, accessible digital spaces;

supporting STEAM education;

Promoting diverse creators.

Creating safe, inclusive, accessible digital spaces

In FY23, Logitech focused on ensuring that online spaces and communities are accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities and those who historically did not have access. An example of this is the Logitech G Adaptive Esports Tournament.

Spotlight: Logitech G Adaptive Esports Tournament

Teaming up with AbleGamers Charity, Adaptive Action Sports and Mount Sinai, Logitech G offers disabled gamers a professional series of eSports tournaments featuring high stakes, bragging rights and USD50,000 in cash and prizes.

In continuation of the inaugural season, the Adaptive Esports Tournament (AET) series returns in FY23 with a new series of Rocket League 2v2 tournaments, events and broadcasts. After each broadcast, Logitech G invites AET Discord members to continue the party by playing games together in new AET Community Game Nights, connecting the community, chatting about eSports, and winning prizes across a variety of titles and Hosted lobby.

The Adaptive eSports tournament is an example of how Logitech G is supporting its purpose by meeting the needs of gamers and creators, helping them pursue their passions despite the challenges they face. Logitech aims to work with its partners to grow the size and reach of AET, and to constantly seek new opportunities for more people to play. Adaptive eSports tournaments are one of the many ways that Logitech G uses its influence as a global brand to help people experience the joy of sports.

I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done with our adaptive esports tournaments. We’ve always believed that life is more fun when you play, so whenever we get the opportunity to bring the joy of gaming to more people, it’s something we’re extremely passionate about. -Ujesh Desai General Manager,Logitech G

About logitech g

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to meeting the needs of gamers and creators with award-winning hardware, software and solutions. Logitech G’s industry-leading products include simulation products such as keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones and exclusive furniture solutions; All of this is made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for the gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing what’s good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG,

LOGITECH, LOGITECH G and other LOGITECH marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of LOGITECH Europe SA and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

